Suns' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Damian Lillard Trade

And just like that, the NBA title race looks drastically different.

After an entire offseason of speculation, the Portland Trail Blazers finally traded Damian Lillard as part of a three-team deal with the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Here is a look at who is going where:

To Milwaukee: Damian Lillard

To Portland: Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 unprotected Bucks' first-round pick, unprotected pick swaps from the Bucks in 2028 and 2030

To Phoenix: Jusuf Nurkić, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson

While much of the focus will be on Lillard going to the Bucks, the Suns are also championship contenders with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal leading the way. The loss of Deandre Ayton will hurt, but they added some quality pieces in this move.

According to Spotrac, those pieces will be added to a team with $198.8 million in total cap allocations and $-62.8 million in current cap space.

This is what Phoenix's roster and rotation could look like in 2023-24:

PG: Bradley Beal, Saben Lee, Jordan Goodwin

SG: Devin Booker, Eric Gordon, Keon Johnson, Damion Lee

SF: Josh Okogie, Grayson Allen, Keita Bates-Diop

PF: Kevin Durant, Nassir Little, Yuta Watanabe

C: Jusuf Nurkić, Drew Eubanks, Bol Bol

There aren't many trios of star players better than the Durant, Booker and Beal combination, which will have the Suns in any game.

They also added some much-needed depth with this move thanks to the additions of Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson, and Jusuf Nurkić helps make up for the loss of Ayton. Ayton's future with the Suns had always seemed somewhat tenuous, and Nurkić is a veteran low-post presence who can post a double-double every time he steps on the floor.

He averaged 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from deep last season and should see some easy looks in 2023-24 as opposing defenses focus on the star players.