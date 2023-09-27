Fantasy Alert: Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle on Track to Play vs. Bills After Concussion

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle was a full participant in practice Wednesday and is on track to play in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.

Waddle must still gain clearance from an independent neurologist, but his participation in practice is a promising sign for his availability. The third-year wideout missed Sunday's blowout win over the Denver Broncos due to a concussion that he suffered in Week 2's win over the New England Patriots.

