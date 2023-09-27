X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Fantasy Alert: Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle on Track to Play vs. Bills After Concussion

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 27, 2023

    FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 17: Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins runs the ball during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

    Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle was a full participant in practice Wednesday and is on track to play in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.

    Waddle must still gain clearance from an independent neurologist, but his participation in practice is a promising sign for his availability. The third-year wideout missed Sunday's blowout win over the Denver Broncos due to a concussion that he suffered in Week 2's win over the New England Patriots.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.