X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Steichen: Anthony Richardson to Practice with Colts, Remains in Concussion Protocol

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 27, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 24: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) watches from the sideline during the Indianapolis Colts versus Baltimore Ravens NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will practice Wednesday but remains in concussion protocol, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters.

    Richardson missed last Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens after suffering a concussion in Week 2's victory over the Houston Texans. Gardner Minshew started in his place, throwing for 227 yards and a touchdown.

    While Richardson still needs clearance from independent evaluators to return, his return to practice is a promising sign for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.