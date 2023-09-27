Steichen: Anthony Richardson to Practice with Colts, Remains in Concussion Protocol

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will practice Wednesday but remains in concussion protocol, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters.

Richardson missed last Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens after suffering a concussion in Week 2's victory over the Houston Texans. Gardner Minshew started in his place, throwing for 227 yards and a touchdown.

While Richardson still needs clearance from independent evaluators to return, his return to practice is a promising sign for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

