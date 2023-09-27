Cowboys News: Billy Price Signs Practice Squad Contract amid OL Injuries

Cowboys News: Billy Price Signs Practice Squad Contract amid OL InjuriesSeptember 27, 2023
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
The Dallas Cowboys signed veteran center Billy Price to their practice squad as they continue dealing with injury issues on their offensive line.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the former first-round pick has joined the Cowboys after he briefly spent time with the New Orleans Saints during the offseason.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.