Lions vs. Packers: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for TNF

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

This is shaping up to be the rare NFL game in which a victory by either side wouldn't be surprising.



Love didn't have a great game in Week 3, but he continues to show that the Packers may have something special at quarterback (again). He orchestrated three fourth-quarter scoring drives against a good New Orleans Saints defense to erase a 17-point deficit and get the win.



The Packers will be fired up for the 24-year-old's second home start, and it's looking like they'll also have both Aaron Jones and Christian Watson in the lineup.



"It'll be huge," wideout Romeo Doubs told reporters about their returns to the field.



The Lions, however, are a formidable foe. They just steamrolled an Atlanta Falcons team that outlasted the Packers a week earlier. Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit passing attack are capable of producing huge plays, and the defense is beginning to come together.



Detroit held Atlanta to only 183 total yards and six points on Sunday.



The difference in this game may be Jahmyr Gibbs and the Lions' rushing attack. Green Bay hasn't been great against the run, and it ranks 18th in yards per carry allowed and 27th in rushing yards allowed.



Expect Detroit to control the tempo while using its stout defensive front—the Lions rank fifth in rushing yards allowed and fifth in yards per carry surrendered—to make Green Bay one-dimensional offensively.



Love has shown he can handle high-pressure situations, but the Lions should do enough to squeak out a win.

