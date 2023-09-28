Lions vs. Packers: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for TNF

Lions vs. Packers: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for TNFSeptember 28, 2023
Believe it or not, we've already reached Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. The upcoming slate kicks off with what should be a thrilling game between a pair of 2-1 NFC North foes.
The Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions in a game that will, for at least one week, determine first place in the division.
The Lions are looking to live up to the offseason hype, while the Packers are looking to continue a hot start to the Jordan Love era. Barring a tie (yes, they still exist), one of these potential contenders will exit September with a 3-1 record.
This will be a fun one, and it'll provide fans with many wagering opportunities. Below, you'll find a look at the latest odds, our predictions, and a couple of player props to consider for Thursday night.
Check the latest lines at DraftKings.
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Date: Thursday, September 28
When: 8:15 p.m. ET
Live Stream and TV: Prime Video (Fox and NBC in Local Markets)
Line: Detroit -1.5
Over/Under: 46
Money Line: Detroit -120 (Bet $120 to win $100), Green Bay +100 (bet $100 to win $100)
Preview and Predictions
This is shaping up to be the rare NFL game in which a victory by either side wouldn't be surprising.
Love didn't have a great game in Week 3, but he continues to show that the Packers may have something special at quarterback (again). He orchestrated three fourth-quarter scoring drives against a good New Orleans Saints defense to erase a 17-point deficit and get the win.
The Packers will be fired up for the 24-year-old's second home start, and it's looking like they'll also have both Aaron Jones and Christian Watson in the lineup.
"It'll be huge," wideout Romeo Doubs told reporters about their returns to the field.
The Lions, however, are a formidable foe. They just steamrolled an Atlanta Falcons team that outlasted the Packers a week earlier. Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit passing attack are capable of producing huge plays, and the defense is beginning to come together.
Detroit held Atlanta to only 183 total yards and six points on Sunday.
The difference in this game may be Jahmyr Gibbs and the Lions' rushing attack. Green Bay hasn't been great against the run, and it ranks 18th in yards per carry allowed and 27th in rushing yards allowed.
Expect Detroit to control the tempo while using its stout defensive front—the Lions rank fifth in rushing yards allowed and fifth in yards per carry surrendered—to make Green Bay one-dimensional offensively.
Love has shown he can handle high-pressure situations, but the Lions should do enough to squeak out a win.
Prediction: Lions 24, Packers 22
Jared Goff Under 1.5 Touchdown Passes
Jared Goff has rejuvenated his career with Detroit, and he's quite capable of putting on an aerial show. However, the Lions have leaned heavily on the ground game this season, even with David Montgomery out of the lineup.
Detroit ranks seventh in rushing attempts and 15th in passing attempts this season.
The trend should continue on Thursday night, especially with Montgomery and left tackle Taylor Decker expected to return.
"Those are the two I'm starting to feel pretty good about," head coach Dan Campbell told reporters.
Goff has thrown one touchdown pass in two of three games this season, the exception being Week 2's track meet against the Seattle Seahawks. The Packers, meanwhile, are averaging just one passing touchdown allowed per game.
While the quarterback should find the end zone on Thursday, Detroit will do most of its scoring on the ground. Goff is -105 to hit the under here.
Dontayvion Wicks over 1.5 Receptions
The impending return of Watson, who is expected to be Green Bay's No. 1 receiver, will impact the target share for complementary wideouts like Dontayvion Wicks.
However, the rookie receiver feels like a good bet to catch two passes against Detroit.
Wicks is -135 to do so.
Detroit's ability to slow the ground game will leave Love attempting a high number of passes in this game, and the Virginia product should get his opportunities. He saw six targets in Week 3, catching four of them for 45 yards.
Wicks has been targeted 10 times over the past two weeks, and he appears to be a target whom Love and the Packers trust.
"He always knows what he's doing, whether it's in walkthroughs or in practice, he doesn't make many mistakes," head coach Matt LaFleur said of the 22-year-old.
Wicks has caught at least two passes in consecutive weeks. He'll make it three in a row on Thursday.
