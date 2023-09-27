Travis Kelce Praises Taylor Swift for Attending Chiefs Game, Discusses Dating Rumors

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is finally talking publicly about the headline event from Sunday's 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears: Taylor Swift sitting next to his mom, Donna, in a luxury suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

On the latest episode of the New Heights Podcast Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Kelce said he's "noticed" more attention around his house from the paparazzi before praising the Grammy-winning pop star for actually showing up to the game (starts at 35:15 mark):

"Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive…

"…To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s—t was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I'll remember, that's for damn sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end…

"…Shout out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."

In addition to her attendance at the game, there was a viral moment afterward when Jarrett Payton of GN Sports TV captured Kelce and Swift leaving the stadium together.

This, of course, led to more speculation about what it means. Natasha Dye of PEOPLE.com reported Kelce rented out a restaurant for a post-game celebration with his teammates and Swift attended.

Dye noted Kelce and Swift were "just hanging out" and are "getting to know each other."

While he didn't offer too many specifics about what the exact nature of his relationship with Swift, Kelce addressed some of the speculation on the podcast and why he probably won't say much going forward (starts at 38:35 mark):

"I know that I brought all this attention to me, I'm the one that did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn't get to meet Taylor. You miss 100% shots you don't take, baby. What's real is that it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives. She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season doing other guys' shows like the McAfee show and any other show I go on from here on out…

"…Like you said on that Thursday night game, I'm enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. So everything moving forward, I think talking about sports and saying 'alright now' will have to be kind of where I keep it."

Whatever the details of the relationship between Kelce and Swift—Swelce?—are, it at least made for a spectacular moment on Sunday when two of the most powerful forces in the universe (Swifties and football fans) were brought together.

Taylor doesn't have any tour dates scheduled until Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires. The Chiefs have two more home games before then on Oct. 12 (vs. Denver Broncos) and Oct. 22 (vs. Los Angeles Chargers).

Who knows, maybe Swift enjoyed her experience at Arrowhead so much that she will come back to watch the Chiefs play again.