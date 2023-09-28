Jets Players Who Should be on the Trade Block After Week 3

0 of 3

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The New York Jets have the feel of a team that internally believes it can still reach the lofty goals set when Aaron Rodgers was healthy.

The Jets are 1-2 and committed to Zach Wilson at quarterback. That could be their downfall over the next few weeks.

Instead of trading for help for their young quarterback, the Jets could be offloading some veterans of their own during a lost season.

Robert Saleh's team will keep its young core in tact regardless of the results, but some older players could look to join a contender if the Jets struggle before their Week 7 bye.

New York could sit at 1-5 entering the off week. It plays the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Weeks 4 and 6 and visits the Denver Broncos in Week 5.