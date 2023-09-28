Jets Players Who Should be on the Trade Block After Week 3

Jets Players Who Should be on the Trade Block After Week 3September 28, 2023
The New York Jets have the feel of a team that internally believes it can still reach the lofty goals set when Aaron Rodgers was healthy.
The Jets are 1-2 and committed to Zach Wilson at quarterback. That could be their downfall over the next few weeks.
Instead of trading for help for their young quarterback, the Jets could be offloading some veterans of their own during a lost season.
Robert Saleh's team will keep its young core in tact regardless of the results, but some older players could look to join a contender if the Jets struggle before their Week 7 bye.
New York could sit at 1-5 entering the off week. It plays the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Weeks 4 and 6 and visits the Denver Broncos in Week 5.
A five-game losing streak going into the bye could trigger some changes around the franchise that it never expected to make back in August.
Randall Cobb
Randall Cobb seems like the most sensible trade candidate inside the Jets offense.
The veteran wide received inked a one-year deal with the Jets so he could join up with his long-time Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers is out for most of the season and Cobb has one reception for 12 yards through three weeks.
The 33-year-old's production may not get any better in the coming weeks, and that could lead to him seeking a trade.
Plenty of contenders could use Cobb's experience on their rosters. He would be a nice depth piece for any team in need of pass-catching help.
The Jets can't offload any of their other wide receivers because of their contracts, so Cobb could be the one to go and bring back a late-round draft pick in return.
C.J. Uzomah
C.J. Uzomah has had an anonymous tenure in New York.
The former Cincinnati Bengals tight end has one reception on a single target through three games in 2023.
A year ago, Uzomah had just 21 receptions for 232 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He had five touchdown catches with the Bengals in 2021.
Uzomah has not lived up to the three-year contract he signed last offseason, and it may be time for the Jets to swallow their losses and pick up a late-round draft pick in return for him.
Uzomah's future certainly does not look brighter in New York, so seeking a trade may be in his best interest for a fresh start and a shot to help a contender.
Jordan Whitehead
Jordan Whitehead may have the best trade value of any Jets player right now.
The safety picked off three Josh Allen passes in Week 1 and had a 10-tackle performance in Week 3 against the New England Patriots.
Whitehead is in the final year of his contract with the Jets, and if he continues to play at a high level, he will get a handsome pay day in the offseason.
The Jets could see Whitehead's production as a chance to fetch a mid-round draft pick if they fail to win any games before the bye.
It is hard to imagine the Jets recovering from a 1-5 start to make the playoffs, so it would be in their interest to offload stars for draft picks.
Whitehead will not bring in a ton of draft value because of his contract situation, but a third-or-fourth-round pick could be valuable in 2024 for the Jets if they need to build a foundation of young talent with or without Rodgers.