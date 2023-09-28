Bears Players Who Should be on the Trade Block After Week 3

2 of 3

David Eulitt/Getty Images

If the Bears go into fire sale mode, Khalil Herbert has to be on the trading block.

Herbert is standing in the way of more playing time for rookie Roschon Johnson, and he could fill a hole on a contending roster with a running back injury.

Herbert played well in a supporting role in his first two years with the Bears, but he has not had the best beginning as the No. 1 running back on the roster. He has 23 carries for 93 yards and no rushing touchdowns.

The Bears could have something special in Johnson, who gained 146 total yards and scored once in his first three NFL games.

Chicago could get by with a backfield of Johnson, Travis Homer and D'Onta Foreman if it fully launches itself into tank mode.