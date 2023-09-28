Bears Players Who Should be on the Trade Block After Week 3

Bears Players Who Should be on the Trade Block After Week 3September 28, 2023
The Chicago Bears appear to be the worst team in the NFL through three weeks.
The lousy performances during the Bears' 0-3 start drained out any hope that the team could contend in the NFC North this season.
Chicago could be headed for the worst record in the NFL for the second straight season, and with that, may come a few trades of veteran players.
The Bears do not have the most intriguing set of trade targets, like they had in previous years with Khalil Mack and Roquan Smith, but they could at least try to land some draft picks in return for players who could help elsewhere.
Chase Claypool
Chase Claypool's Bears tenure has not gone the way anyone expected it to.
The 25-year-old has 191 receiving yards in 10 games across the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Claypool did not have much trade value when the Pittsburgh Steelers dumped him on the Bears before the 2022 trade deadline.
The Bears may find it hard to get anything for the wide receiver whose 2020 breakout campaign feels like eons ago.
Chicago probably is not the place for Claypool to rediscover that form since Justin Fields has not looked great in the pocket through three weeks.
Claypool has not helped the young quarterback, either, as he has four receptions on 14 targets.
Claypool would likely fetch just a late-round draft pick, but the Bears may be willing to take anything in return for him if he and the team continue to struggle.
Khalil Herbert
If the Bears go into fire sale mode, Khalil Herbert has to be on the trading block.
Herbert is standing in the way of more playing time for rookie Roschon Johnson, and he could fill a hole on a contending roster with a running back injury.
Herbert played well in a supporting role in his first two years with the Bears, but he has not had the best beginning as the No. 1 running back on the roster. He has 23 carries for 93 yards and no rushing touchdowns.
The Bears could have something special in Johnson, who gained 146 total yards and scored once in his first three NFL games.
Chicago could get by with a backfield of Johnson, Travis Homer and D'Onta Foreman if it fully launches itself into tank mode.
Herbert could be a nice fill-in, or complementary option, for a contender in need of help of running back. He was a good support back to David Montgomery in the last two seasons, and he may be better in that role with one or two spot starts.
Yannick Ngakoue
The Philadelphia Eagles proved last season that a Super Bowl contender can never have too many pass rushers.
Yannick Ngakoue could be coveted by teams looking to reach Las Vegas if Chicago continues to find wins hard to come by.
Ngakoue, who is just 28 despite his lengthy NFL experience, recorded eight tackles and a sack to start the 2023 campaign.
Ngakoue had 19.5 sacks between the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts over the last two seasons. The Bears are still expecting a similar level of production from him in 2023.
He could deliver those results for a contending team if the Bears put him on the trading block.
Ngakoue has rarely played for a Super Bowl contender in his career, so he may go to the Bears and ask for them to fit him on another roster so he can chase that goal.