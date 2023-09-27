Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Advice for Fringe Flex Fantasy Football Starters

4 of 4

Although Marquise Brown hasn't been putting up large yardage totals early in the season, he's scored a touchdown in each of the past two weeks. The 26-year-old wide receiver is also coming off the best of his first three games, as he had five catches for 61 yards in the Arizona Cardinals' upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

It'll be much tougher for Brown to get into the end zone in Week 4, when the Cardinals are going on the road to face the San Francisco 49ers. Arizona's offense will likely struggled to move the ball against a stingy San Francisco defense.