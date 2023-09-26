Brooks Robinson Dies at 86; Hall of Famer Won 2 World Series, AL MVP with Orioles

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles legend Brooks Robinson has died, the franchise announced Tuesday. He was 86.

"We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson. An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball," the Robinson family and the Orioles said in a statement.

Robinson had dealt with various health issues since retiring. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2009, had abdominal surgery in 2010 and spent a month in the hospital in 2012 after his chair fell off a platform.

Robinson, who was originally signed by Baltimore as a second baseman, is widely regarded as one of the best third basemen in Major League Baseball history after the Orioles shifted him to the position to begin his career. He spent his entire 23-year career with the Orioles from 1955 to 1977.

Robinson appeared in 2,896 games during his career and slashed .267/.322/.401 with 268 home runs and 1,357 RBI. He won 16 consecutive Gold Gloves from 1960 to 1975 and played in 18 All-Star Games.

Robinson's best season came in 1964 when he slashed .317/.368/.521 with 118 RBI and 28 home runs in 163 games en route to being named the American League MVP, in addition to winning a Gold Glove and earning an All-Star selection.

The Arkansas native helped the Orioles win two World Series titles in 1966 and 1970. He was particularly impressive in the 1970 postseason, hitting .485/.471/.788 with two home runs and eight RBI in eight games.

Robinson was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Orioles retired his No. 5 after he retired in 1977.

Robinson ranks 16th all-time in games played and first in games played at third base with 2,870 games. Additionally, he won the second-most Gold Gloves at a single position in MLB history. The only player with more is pitcher Greg Maddux, who won 18 Gold Gloves.