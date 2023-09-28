X

    Fantasy Football Week 4: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and Advice

    Timothy Rapp
September 28, 2023

    What in the wide world of sports happened in Week 3?

    The Miami Dolphins offense was off the Achane (yes, yes, it's pronounced A-Chan, whatever). Keenan Allen put up a month's worth of catches in one afternoon. Davante Adams did Davante Adams things. Adam Thielen did Adam-Thielen-back-in-2018 things. Sam LaPorta isn't looking like a rookie.

    It was a wild week in fantasy football, that's for sure. And it's shaken up the trade value chart.

    Below, you'll find trade values for the top 100 players in fantasy football this season based on PPR scoring. While you should always take your league's unique roster configurations and scoring systems into account, the chart should give you a general idea of how to value your players or trade targets in negotations.

    As always, players not listed below have a value of one. May the fantasy points be with you!

    Trade Value: 15

    1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

    2. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

    3. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    Trade Value: 14

    4. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

    5. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

    6. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

    Trade Value: 13

    7. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

    8. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

    9. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

    Trade Value: 12

    10. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

    11. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    12. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    13. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    14. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    15. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

    Trade Value: 11

    16. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    17. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

    18. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

    19. Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns

    20. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    21. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

    Trade Value: 10

    22. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

    23. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

    24. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

    25. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

    Trade Value: 9

    26. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

    27. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

    28. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

    29. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

    30. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

    31. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins

    32. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

    33. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

    Trade Value: 8

    34. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    35. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

    36. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

    37. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

    38. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

    39. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

    Trade Value: 7

    40. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

    41. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

    42. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders

    43. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

    44. Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams

    45. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

    46. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

    47. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

    48. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers

    Trade Value: 6

    49. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    50. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

    51. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    52. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

    53. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions

    54. Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants

    55. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

    56. De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

    57. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions

    58. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

    59. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

    60. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

    61. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Trade Value: 5

    62. Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers

    63. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

    64. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    65. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

    66. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

    67. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

    68. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

    69. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

    Trade Value: 4

    70. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

    71. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

    72. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

    73. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

    Trade Value: 3

    74. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

    75. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

    76. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

    77. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

    78. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

    79. Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns

    80. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

    81. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns.

    82. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

    83. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans

    84. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

    Trade Value: 2

    85. Jakobi Myers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

    86. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

    87. Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans

    88. Tutu Atwell, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    89. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    90. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

    91. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    92. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens

    93. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    94. Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints

    95. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

    96. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    97. Roschon Johnson, RB, Chicago Bears

    98. Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears

    99. Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

    100. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    Analysis

    Allen: Sell high or hold tight?

    It's one of the week's most fascinating questions after Allen caught 18 passes for 215 yards on 20 targets in Week 3. That followed a Week 2 performance that saw him haul in eight catches for 111 yards and two scores on 10 targets.

    And he's yet to see less than nine targets in a game this season.

    The case for selling high is that Allen isn't routinely going to put up double-digit receptions, over 200 yards receiving or receive 20 targets (and don't forget that a 49-yard passing touchdown to Mike Williams inflated his overall scoring output, too). He probably just had his best game of the season, and the context for the past two weeks—the absence of the team's most dangerous playmaker, running back Austin Ekeler—can't be ignored.

    He also missed 10 games between the 2020-22 seasons. That's an additional risk factor.

    But the other perspective is that Allen, at the age of 31, could be on track for his best season as a pro.

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    Keenan Allen in winning people fantasy matchups. <a href="https://t.co/nJWpRFgANB">pic.twitter.com/nJWpRFgANB</a>

    While the season-ending injury to Williams should mean a bigger role for players like Joshua Palmer and rookie Quentin Johnson, it might just mean Justin Herbert relies even more heavily on his top target.

    Since Herbert's arrival in 2020, Allen has averaged seven catches, 76.3 receiving yards and 0.4 receiving touchdowns per game. Over 17 games, that averages out to 119 receptions, 1,297 yards and seven touchdowns. That's a monster season (assuming a clean bill of health), good for 290.7 fantasy points in PPR leagues, which last year would have ranked him seventh in all of fantasy.

    The difference to consider this year is that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said over the summer that he wanted to more aggressively utilize a vertical passing attack, and both Herbert and Allen have been flourishing in the new scheme.

    So... what to do, what to do?

    If somebody is willing to pay Tyreek Hill or Justin Jefferson prices for Allen then, yes, you should sell. For as good as he's been early on, it's hard to imagine him finishing in the absolute upper echelon of the position.

    Otherwise, consider holding. Ekeler's return will improve the Chargers' run game immeasurably and should restore some balance to the offense, but Allen is far and away Herbert's most trusted target on the outside. He's going to have a huge season if he stays healthy—even if his ceiling remains lower than the absolute top stars at the position—and could help propel you to fantasy glory.

    Also, we'd be remiss if we didn't at least discuss Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, two players who each received a major boost in the trade chart this week but are nonetheless serious sell-high candidates.

    Mostert is still absolutely an RB2, given his consistent production through the first three weeks, but consider that he already has seven touchdowns, which currently puts him on a pace for 39 scores this season. A touchdown regression is coming.

    And that touchdown regression is going to hurt his fantasy output, given that the 42 fantasy points he's scored on touchdowns this season is basically half of his 83.9 overall fantasy points (in PPR leagues).

    For contrast, the second-highest scoring running back this season, Christian McCaffery, has gotten 25 percent of his 71.3 fantasy points from his three touchdowns this season. That type of production is generally more sustainable (especially given McCaffery's history as one of the most dynamic playmakers in football) than a high touchdown rate.

    Add in Mostert's injury history, and there's reasons to consider selling high if people in your league are offering McCaffery-type prices for Mostert.

    Rotoworld Football @rotoworld_fb

    Matthew Berry gives his insight on Devon Achane and the Dolphins backfield. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinsUp</a> <br><br>(🎥: <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>, CBS) <a href="https://t.co/U9h37a5Vep">pic.twitter.com/U9h37a5Vep</a>

    Achane, meanwhile, is a total wild card. He was a healthy scratch in Week 1 (largely due to missing time in the summer with shoulder issues), had just two touches in Week 2 behind Mostert and then exploded in Week 3 with fellow backup Salvon Ahmed out injured, posting a ridiculous 51.3 PPR points.

    Is there enough touches to go around in Miami to keep Achane fantasy relevant this season? When a player rushes for 203 yards and two scores on just 18 carries and adds two more touchdowns and 30 yards on four receptions, well, you find way to get them involved in the offense.

    Achane is explosive. That makes him an excellent fit for the NFL's most dangerous offense. Given Mostert's injury history, your instinct is probably to hold onto him. Fair enough.

    But if someone is willing to blow you away with an offer, don't be scared to sell high. He's still fighting with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Mostert for touches. His upside is naturally limited so long as he's in a platoon situation at running back. And let's be honest—he might go his entire career without having another game as incredible as what he did on Sunday.