Fantasy Football Week 4: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and Advice

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

What in the wide world of sports happened in Week 3?

The Miami Dolphins offense was off the Achane (yes, yes, it's pronounced A-Chan, whatever). Keenan Allen put up a month's worth of catches in one afternoon. Davante Adams did Davante Adams things. Adam Thielen did Adam-Thielen-back-in-2018 things. Sam LaPorta isn't looking like a rookie.

It was a wild week in fantasy football, that's for sure. And it's shaken up the trade value chart.

Below, you'll find trade values for the top 100 players in fantasy football this season based on PPR scoring. While you should always take your league's unique roster configurations and scoring systems into account, the chart should give you a general idea of how to value your players or trade targets in negotations.

As always, players not listed below have a value of one. May the fantasy points be with you!

Trade Value: 15

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

2. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

3. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Trade Value: 14

4. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

5. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

6. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

Trade Value: 13

7. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

8. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

9. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Trade Value: 12

10. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

11. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

12. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

13. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

14. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

15. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Trade Value: 11

16. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

17. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

18. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

19. Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns

20. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

21. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Trade Value: 10

22. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

23. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

24. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

25. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

Trade Value: 9

26. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

27. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

28. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

29. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

30. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

31. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins

32. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

33. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Trade Value: 8

34. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

35. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

36. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

37. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

38. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

39. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

Trade Value: 7

40. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

41. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

42. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders

43. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

44. Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams

45. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

46. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

47. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

48. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers

Trade Value: 6

49. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

50. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

51. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

52. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

53. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions

54. Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants

55. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

56. De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

57. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions

58. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

59. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

60. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

61. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Trade Value: 5

62. Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers

63. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

64. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals

65. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

66. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

67. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

68. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

69. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Trade Value: 4

70. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

71. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

72. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

73. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

Trade Value: 3

74. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

75. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

76. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

77. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

78. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

79. Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns

80. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

81. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns.

82. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

83. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans

84. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

Trade Value: 2

85. Jakobi Myers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

86. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

87. Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans

88. Tutu Atwell, WR, Los Angeles Rams

89. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

90. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

91. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

92. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens

93. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

94. Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints

95. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

96. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

97. Roschon Johnson, RB, Chicago Bears

98. Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears

99. Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

100. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Analysis

Allen: Sell high or hold tight?

It's one of the week's most fascinating questions after Allen caught 18 passes for 215 yards on 20 targets in Week 3. That followed a Week 2 performance that saw him haul in eight catches for 111 yards and two scores on 10 targets.

And he's yet to see less than nine targets in a game this season.

The case for selling high is that Allen isn't routinely going to put up double-digit receptions, over 200 yards receiving or receive 20 targets (and don't forget that a 49-yard passing touchdown to Mike Williams inflated his overall scoring output, too). He probably just had his best game of the season, and the context for the past two weeks—the absence of the team's most dangerous playmaker, running back Austin Ekeler—can't be ignored.

He also missed 10 games between the 2020-22 seasons. That's an additional risk factor.

But the other perspective is that Allen, at the age of 31, could be on track for his best season as a pro.

While the season-ending injury to Williams should mean a bigger role for players like Joshua Palmer and rookie Quentin Johnson, it might just mean Justin Herbert relies even more heavily on his top target.

Since Herbert's arrival in 2020, Allen has averaged seven catches, 76.3 receiving yards and 0.4 receiving touchdowns per game. Over 17 games, that averages out to 119 receptions, 1,297 yards and seven touchdowns. That's a monster season (assuming a clean bill of health), good for 290.7 fantasy points in PPR leagues, which last year would have ranked him seventh in all of fantasy.

The difference to consider this year is that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said over the summer that he wanted to more aggressively utilize a vertical passing attack, and both Herbert and Allen have been flourishing in the new scheme.

So... what to do, what to do?

If somebody is willing to pay Tyreek Hill or Justin Jefferson prices for Allen then, yes, you should sell. For as good as he's been early on, it's hard to imagine him finishing in the absolute upper echelon of the position.

Otherwise, consider holding. Ekeler's return will improve the Chargers' run game immeasurably and should restore some balance to the offense, but Allen is far and away Herbert's most trusted target on the outside. He's going to have a huge season if he stays healthy—even if his ceiling remains lower than the absolute top stars at the position—and could help propel you to fantasy glory.

Also, we'd be remiss if we didn't at least discuss Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, two players who each received a major boost in the trade chart this week but are nonetheless serious sell-high candidates.

Mostert is still absolutely an RB2, given his consistent production through the first three weeks, but consider that he already has seven touchdowns, which currently puts him on a pace for 39 scores this season. A touchdown regression is coming.

And that touchdown regression is going to hurt his fantasy output, given that the 42 fantasy points he's scored on touchdowns this season is basically half of his 83.9 overall fantasy points (in PPR leagues).

For contrast, the second-highest scoring running back this season, Christian McCaffery, has gotten 25 percent of his 71.3 fantasy points from his three touchdowns this season. That type of production is generally more sustainable (especially given McCaffery's history as one of the most dynamic playmakers in football) than a high touchdown rate.

Add in Mostert's injury history, and there's reasons to consider selling high if people in your league are offering McCaffery-type prices for Mostert.

Achane, meanwhile, is a total wild card. He was a healthy scratch in Week 1 (largely due to missing time in the summer with shoulder issues), had just two touches in Week 2 behind Mostert and then exploded in Week 3 with fellow backup Salvon Ahmed out injured, posting a ridiculous 51.3 PPR points.

Is there enough touches to go around in Miami to keep Achane fantasy relevant this season? When a player rushes for 203 yards and two scores on just 18 carries and adds two more touchdowns and 30 yards on four receptions, well, you find way to get them involved in the offense.

Achane is explosive. That makes him an excellent fit for the NFL's most dangerous offense. Given Mostert's injury history, your instinct is probably to hold onto him. Fair enough.