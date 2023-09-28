Fantasy Football Week 4: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and Advice

Fantasy Football Week 4: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and AdviceSeptember 28, 2023
What in the wide world of sports happened in Week 3?
The Miami Dolphins offense was off the Achane (yes, yes, it's pronounced A-Chan, whatever). Keenan Allen put up a month's worth of catches in one afternoon. Davante Adams did Davante Adams things. Adam Thielen did Adam-Thielen-back-in-2018 things. Sam LaPorta isn't looking like a rookie.
It was a wild week in fantasy football, that's for sure. And it's shaken up the trade value chart.
Below, you'll find trade values for the top 100 players in fantasy football this season based on PPR scoring. While you should always take your league's unique roster configurations and scoring systems into account, the chart should give you a general idea of how to value your players or trade targets in negotations.
As always, players not listed below have a value of one. May the fantasy points be with you!
Trade Value: 15
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
2. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
3. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Trade Value: 14
4. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
5. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
6. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
Trade Value: 13
7. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
8. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
9. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Trade Value: 12
10. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
11. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
12. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
13. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
15. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Trade Value: 11
16. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
17. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
18. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
19. Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns
20. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
21. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Trade Value: 10
22. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
23. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
24. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
25. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
Trade Value: 9
26. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
27. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
28. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
29. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
30. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
31. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins
32. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
33. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Trade Value: 8
34. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
35. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
36. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
37. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns
38. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
39. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings
Trade Value: 7
40. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
41. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
42. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders
43. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals
44. Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams
45. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills
46. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
47. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
48. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers
Trade Value: 6
49. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams
50. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
51. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
52. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
53. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions
54. Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants
55. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars
56. De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins
57. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions
58. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
59. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings
60. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
61. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Trade Value: 5
62. Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers
63. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
64. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals
65. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers
66. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
67. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
68. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears
69. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Trade Value: 4
70. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
71. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
72. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
73. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
Trade Value: 3
74. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
75. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos
76. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans
77. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
78. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
79. Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns
80. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears
81. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns.
82. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
83. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans
84. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
Trade Value: 2
85. Jakobi Myers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
86. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans
87. Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans
88. Tutu Atwell, WR, Los Angeles Rams
89. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings
90. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens
91. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
92. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens
93. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons
94. Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints
95. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers
96. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
97. Roschon Johnson, RB, Chicago Bears
98. Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears
99. Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
100. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Analysis
Allen: Sell high or hold tight?
It's one of the week's most fascinating questions after Allen caught 18 passes for 215 yards on 20 targets in Week 3. That followed a Week 2 performance that saw him haul in eight catches for 111 yards and two scores on 10 targets.
And he's yet to see less than nine targets in a game this season.
The case for selling high is that Allen isn't routinely going to put up double-digit receptions, over 200 yards receiving or receive 20 targets (and don't forget that a 49-yard passing touchdown to Mike Williams inflated his overall scoring output, too). He probably just had his best game of the season, and the context for the past two weeks—the absence of the team's most dangerous playmaker, running back Austin Ekeler—can't be ignored.
He also missed 10 games between the 2020-22 seasons. That's an additional risk factor.
But the other perspective is that Allen, at the age of 31, could be on track for his best season as a pro.
While the season-ending injury to Williams should mean a bigger role for players like Joshua Palmer and rookie Quentin Johnson, it might just mean Justin Herbert relies even more heavily on his top target.
Since Herbert's arrival in 2020, Allen has averaged seven catches, 76.3 receiving yards and 0.4 receiving touchdowns per game. Over 17 games, that averages out to 119 receptions, 1,297 yards and seven touchdowns. That's a monster season (assuming a clean bill of health), good for 290.7 fantasy points in PPR leagues, which last year would have ranked him seventh in all of fantasy.
The difference to consider this year is that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said over the summer that he wanted to more aggressively utilize a vertical passing attack, and both Herbert and Allen have been flourishing in the new scheme.
So... what to do, what to do?
If somebody is willing to pay Tyreek Hill or Justin Jefferson prices for Allen then, yes, you should sell. For as good as he's been early on, it's hard to imagine him finishing in the absolute upper echelon of the position.
Otherwise, consider holding. Ekeler's return will improve the Chargers' run game immeasurably and should restore some balance to the offense, but Allen is far and away Herbert's most trusted target on the outside. He's going to have a huge season if he stays healthy—even if his ceiling remains lower than the absolute top stars at the position—and could help propel you to fantasy glory.
Also, we'd be remiss if we didn't at least discuss Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, two players who each received a major boost in the trade chart this week but are nonetheless serious sell-high candidates.
Mostert is still absolutely an RB2, given his consistent production through the first three weeks, but consider that he already has seven touchdowns, which currently puts him on a pace for 39 scores this season. A touchdown regression is coming.
And that touchdown regression is going to hurt his fantasy output, given that the 42 fantasy points he's scored on touchdowns this season is basically half of his 83.9 overall fantasy points (in PPR leagues).
For contrast, the second-highest scoring running back this season, Christian McCaffery, has gotten 25 percent of his 71.3 fantasy points from his three touchdowns this season. That type of production is generally more sustainable (especially given McCaffery's history as one of the most dynamic playmakers in football) than a high touchdown rate.
Add in Mostert's injury history, and there's reasons to consider selling high if people in your league are offering McCaffery-type prices for Mostert.
Rotoworld Football @rotoworld_fb
Matthew Berry gives his insight on Devon Achane and the Dolphins backfield. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsUp?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinsUp</a> <br><br>(🎥: <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>, CBS) <a href="https://t.co/U9h37a5Vep">pic.twitter.com/U9h37a5Vep</a>
Achane, meanwhile, is a total wild card. He was a healthy scratch in Week 1 (largely due to missing time in the summer with shoulder issues), had just two touches in Week 2 behind Mostert and then exploded in Week 3 with fellow backup Salvon Ahmed out injured, posting a ridiculous 51.3 PPR points.
Is there enough touches to go around in Miami to keep Achane fantasy relevant this season? When a player rushes for 203 yards and two scores on just 18 carries and adds two more touchdowns and 30 yards on four receptions, well, you find way to get them involved in the offense.
Achane is explosive. That makes him an excellent fit for the NFL's most dangerous offense. Given Mostert's injury history, your instinct is probably to hold onto him. Fair enough.
But if someone is willing to blow you away with an offer, don't be scared to sell high. He's still fighting with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Mostert for touches. His upside is naturally limited so long as he's in a platoon situation at running back. And let's be honest—he might go his entire career without having another game as incredible as what he did on Sunday.