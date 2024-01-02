X

    Maason Smith NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for LSU DL

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IJanuary 2, 2024

    HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 04: LSU Tigers defensive lineman Maason Smith (0) warms up before the Texas Bowl game between the Kansas State Wildcats and LSU Tigers at NRG Stadium on January 4, 2022 in Houston, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    HEIGHT: 6'6"

    WEIGHT: 315

    HAND:

    ARM:

    WINGSPAN:

    40-YARD DASH:

    3-CONE:

    SHUTTLE:

    VERTICAL:

    BROAD:

    POSITIVES

    — Great size and decent short-area quickness for an NFL defensive tackle.

    — Impressive get-off. Reacts quickly to the snap and has solid acceleration off the line of scrimmage, allowing him to get a nice initial surge off the ball.

    — Has pop in his hands and the upper-body strength to control and lock out offensive linemen at the line of scrimmage.

    — Block recognition against the run has improved with more experience.

    — Has a good arm-over move that he uses as a counter off the bull rush when rushing the passer and to help escape blocks against the run.

    NEGATIVES

    — Pad level out of his stance is subpar and inconsistent at best, reducing the effectiveness of his bull rush and making it harder for him to hold ground against double-teams.

    — Has a habit of stopping his feet on contact, leading to issues against doubles/combo blocks and against interior offensive linemen who can survive his initial surge.

    — Needs to improve his use of hands as a pass-rusher. Lets offensive linemen make the first significant contact and hang onto him too much, limiting how many clean wins he gets.

    — Limited pass-rush arsenal beyond his arm-over move.

    2023 STATISTICS

    NOTES

    — Boron Oct. 13, 2002

    — 5-star recruit in the 2021 class, per 247Sports

    — Injuries: 2022 (Torn ACL, missed all but one quarter of the season)

    — Suspended for the first game of 2023 for participating in autograph signing prior to NIL, per radio host Matt Moscona

    — No. 17 on Bruce Feldman's list of exceptional athletes entering the season

    OVERALL

    Maason Smith is a bit of a tough evaluation mainly because he's missed so much football over the last three years. After serving as a backup/rotational defensive lineman during his freshman season, he tore his ACL celebrating in the season opener of 2022 less than 10 snaps into the campaign.

    That could make Smith a candidate to return to school, but he is a solid draft prospect in the 2024 draft class if he does decide to leave school.

    Smith has a good blend of size, strength and short-area quickness to blossom into a good defensive tackle in the NFL. He shows traits of being a well-rounded player, popping up on tape against the run as a pass-rusher. Consistency is just a bit of an issue right now, which could be tied to inexperience.

    Teams will be taking a bit of a gamble by drafting the LSU product, but the payout could be high. He's also pretty scheme-versatile, as he could line up as a 3-technique in even fronts or as a 4i-technique in odd fronts.

    GRADE: 7.1 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter — 3rd Round)

    OVERALL RANK: 71

    POSITION RANK: DL8

    PRO COMPARISON: Potential to be Calais Campbell

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Matt Holder