Dallas Turner NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Alabama EDGE

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 252

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Good frame with room to put weight on, and he's shown good athletic ability for the position.

— He has a few impressive finesse moves that he can win with in the NFL namely a dip-rip and a ghost rush. Pairs those with good bend to turn a tight corner.

— Solid as a bull-rusher with good hand placement and leg drive, and enough strength to collapse the pocket against NFL offensive tackles who have a weaker base.

— Closes on the quarterback in a hurry.

— Has quick hands against the run and is physical at the point of attack to help set the edge against tackles and avoid getting blocked by tight ends.

— Can get penetration when slanting with his combination of quickness and agility.

NEGATIVES

— Use of hands when starting finesse moves is still a work in progress. Often misses with his initial chops or isn't strong enough to knock the offensive tackle's arms/hands down and get them off-balance.

— Can afford to add some size and strength to be more effective at holding ground against stronger offensive linemen.

— Not violent when shedding blocks; will get stuck on blocks as a run defender.

— Has a habit of stopping his feet on contact against the run.

2023 STATISTICS

NOTES

— Born February 2, 2003

— A 5-star recruit in the 2021 class, No. 9 overall, No. 1 EDGE, per 247Sports' composite rankings

— Injuries: 2023 (Undisclosed, had offseason surgery and missed spring practice)

OVERALL

Dallas Turner might be the best pure athlete in this year's edge class. He has a good get-off and is a smooth-mover when working laterally. Not to mention his speed, which allows him to close on quarterbacks and make hustle plays down the field with chase-down tackles.

Turner's athleticism stands out as a pass-rusher, as he's able to execute a difficult ghost rush move at a high level. A lot of that has to do with his bend, as he has a limber lower half to turn tight corners at the top of the rush. The latter also pops up during his dip-rip move and when he wins around the edge in general.

This season, the Alabama product has also shown a little more nuance when rushing the passer by mixing up his speeds and using head/shoulder fakes during the stem phase of the rush. That has gotten offensive tackles to stop their feet and helped him become more effective when turning speed to power or as a bull-rusher.

Against the run, Turner is quick to get his hands up and has enough strength to set the edge against some offensive tackles. However, he is a little light and could afford to add some more strength to hold up against better competition in the NFL. That will also help him shed blocks more consistently.

Overall, Turner has plenty of tools to work with to warrant a top-15—and maybe even a top-10—selection in this year's draft class. Schematically, his best fit is as a standup outside linebacker for a team that uses a lot of odd fronts.

GRADE: 8.4 (Year 1 Starter — Late 1st/Early 2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 11

POSITION RANK: EDGE3