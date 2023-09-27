NFL 2023 MVP Odds: Tips on the Favorites and Best Values for Week 4

2 of 4

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tagovailoa's odds are shrinking. He was a +600 favorite a week ago and is now only +380 to win the MVP.

If the Dolphins manage to outlast a very good Buffalo Bills team in Week 4—and Tagovailoa looks good against Buffalo's vaunted defense—his value is only going to further decline.



And there is a very real chance the Alabama product ends up running away with the award this season.



At this point, it feels like another injury is the only thing that could stop the Dolphins signal-caller from utter dominance in 2023, and he has done a tremendous job of avoiding hits.



Tagovailoa has been sacked only once and has been under pressure on only 7.8 percent of his dropbacks, according to Pro Football Reference. That's a ridiculously low pressure rate, and it underscores just how quickly he is getting the ball out. The numbers show just how good he has been at putting balls on target.



Through three weeks, he is completing passes at a career-high 71.3 percent rate. He leads the league in yards per attempt (10.1) and passer rating (121.9). His return from a series of 2022 concussions also makes for a great story, which could be a factor for MVP voters.

