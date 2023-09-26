Travis Kelce's Publicist Denies Taylor Swift Had Cheat Sheet for Bears-Chiefs Game

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

The relationship between Taylor Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is all anyone on the internet can talk about after the superstar singer/songwriter fueled dating rumors by attending Kansas City's win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Swift sat alongside Donna Kelce, Kelce's mother, in a suite and cheered on the two-time Super Bowl champion as he helped the Chiefs to a 41-10 win over the Bears.

Everything from Swift's trip to Arrowhead Stadium has seemingly been publicized, from her sitting in Kelce's suite to allegedly being wheeled backstage in a popcorn cart to avoid being swarmed by fans.

Deux Moi, an Instagram account that publishes celebrity gossip, also shared a handwritten note recovered from Sunday's game that Swift's team allegedly gave her to use as a cheat sheet.

The note, which is not in Swift's handwriting, contains everything from football rules to the most famous Chiefs players from Len Dawson to Patrick Mahomes. It also said that Kelce had the "best hair."

While fans immediately questioned the validity of the cheat sheet, Kelce's publicist, Pia Malihi, confirmed in a response on Deux Moi's Instagram post that Swift did not have game notes for Sunday's matchup.

"Not true…," Malihi wrote. "I'm TK's publicist and that's not hers."

Swift, a noted Philadelphia Eagles fan, grew up watching football games with her father, so she likely doesn't need a cheat sheet including notes about how the game works.

Kelce took his shot with Swift during an episode of his New Heights podcast, saying that he attended her Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium and that she should come watch him play football at Kansas City's home field.