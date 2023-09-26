NFL Exec: Bryce Young 'in for a Long Year If' Panthers Don't Fix WRs, Supporting Cast

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers aren't doing Bryce Young any favors with his supporting cast.

The top overall pick struggled during his first two NFL games before sitting out last Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks due to an ankle injury. Rival league executives believe the Panthers are at fault for surrounding Young with an underwhelming supporting cast.

"He has nowhere to throw the football," an NFL personnel official told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. "He's got major leaks around him and is in for a long year if the things working against him don't get fixed."

Young threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns against as many interceptions in his first two NFL starts.

Andy Dalton fared far better with the same group of receivers against the Seahawks, throwing for 361 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. Most of Carolina's offensive outburst happened in the fourth quarter, but it is noteworthy that Dalton looked better with the same supporting cast.

That said, no one would accuse the Panthers of loading up their roster in support of Young. Their offensive line has been inconsistent giving Young time to throw the ball, and none of their receivers are elite at separating from defensive backs. Adam Thielen works best in intermediate areas, and Dalton hit him with a ton of targets Sunday in areas Young may not be comfortable throwing yet in the NFL.