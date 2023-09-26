Jets' Aaron Rodgers Says He's Making 'A Lot of Progress' in Achilles Injury Rehab

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

New York Jets fans are still reeling from the team's disappointing loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, but Aaron Rodgers provided an update on his recovery from a torn Achilles that should provide some amount of positivity.

"There's been some good days and some bad days for sure," Rodgers said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "But last week was a good week of recovery, had a good day yesterday. Sunday was the lightest day since I started rehab, and also the worst day I've had in a while. But yesterday was a good day, today is a good day. I'm making a lot of progress."

Rodgers went on to add that he's been satisfied with the incremental steps forward he's made so far.

"Every day it's just a little something," he said. "A little less swelling, a little more movement, a little more mobility, a little more strength. So we're building it up, it's just a process."

Rodgers had to sit back and watch from his home in California as the Jets suffered a 15-10 loss at home against their longtime AFC East rivals, as the Patriots have now defeated them 15 straight times. He admitted that it's hard being away from the team, and it's been disappointing to see how some players have handled a tough start to the season.

Rodgers' replacement Zach Wilson has faced a tidal wave of criticism for his inability to run the offense. Players like Garrett Wilson and Michael Carter were seen expressing their frustration on the sidelines during Sunday's loss.

"It sucks not being there. It's tough, it's really hard. I miss the guys. I miss the leadership opportunity. I miss ballin', competing. I feel like if I was there, some of those things wouldn't be happening," Rodgers said. "Not sure if we'd be 3-0, I'd like to think there's a possibility of that. But it's more the side stuff that I don't like. I want to see us stick together through the tough times."

While it's been difficult to be away from the field, Rodgers still has a fire to continue his career. He still wants to see the Jets succeed and turn their season around.

"That was kind of every confirmation that I needed that I'm not done, that I want to keep playing, because I'm not just ready to find something else to do on my Sundays," he said. "I'm still invested, I still love it, living and dying with every play watching our boys, pulling for them to figure it out, stick together and get through this tough stretch right now."