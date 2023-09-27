NFL Picks Week 4: Early Odds to Exploit for Best Over/Under Score Bets

2 of 3

Al Bello/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are beginning to find a rhythm offensively and appear more potent than either the Bucs or the Saints. In Week 3, Kansas City racked up 41 points by itself.

However, the Chiefs rolled a Chicago Bears team that has been a defensive sieve this season. The New York Jets will be a much tougher challenge, and it could keep the Chiefs in check on the scoreboard.



Expect a performance closer to those of Weeks 1 and 2, where Kansas City averaged just 18.5 points per game.



On the other side, a terrific Chiefs defense should limit Zach Wilson and the Jets.



Wilson has been drastically ineffective as a starter this season, completing less than 50 percent of his passes over the past two weeks. He continues to struggle with his progressions, and he can be pressured into making game-altering mistakes.



Against the Cowboys in Week 2, Wilson tossed three second-half interceptions that allowed Dallas to run away with the game.



The Chiefs, who have eight sacks on the season, can pressure Wilson and limit New York's scoring potential. Kansas City ranks fourth in points allowed and has surrendered just three offensive touchdowns in 2023.

