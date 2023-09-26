NFL Exec Blasts Bryce Young's Mobility: 'Can't Turn the Corner on a DE' in the NFL

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young has had a rough start to his career, and now he's drawing criticism for his lack of mobility at the NFL level.

"Just because you're mobile at the college level doesn't mean you're mobile at NFL level," an NFC executive said, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "[Young] can't turn the corner on a defensive end."

Young is off to an 0-2 start with the Panthers and he has rushed for just 51 yards on five carries. His passing also hasn't been on par through two starts as he has completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions.

Young wasn't a big rusher during his career at Alabama, but he was often lauded for his ability to create offense with his legs. He rushed for 185 yards and four touchdowns on 49 carries in 12 games with the Crimson Tide last year.