Cowboys Changing Calls, Hand Signals vs. Patriots Due to Ezekiel Elliott, Will Grier

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys will have to change some aspects of their offense for Sunday's game because there are members of the New England Patriots who are familiar with what they like to do.

Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer told reporters on Tuesday they would change up their hand signals and calls with Ezekiel Elliott and Will Grier playing for the Patriots.

"We know Will knows where a lot of the bones are buried," Schottenheimer said. "We know Zeke does as well …I'm sure (Grier) is definitely being interrogated."

Elliott signed with the Patriots as a free agent after being released by the Cowboys in March. The three-time Pro Bowler spent the first seven years of his career in Dallas, including last year when Schottenheimer joined Mike McCarthy's staff as a consultant.

Grier spent two seasons with the Cowboys prior to being waived as part of the final round of roster cuts on Aug. 29. Dallas claimed him off waivers in September 2021 after he was released by the Carolina Panthers.

Following his released by the Cowboys, Grier was signed to the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad. New England added him to its active roster on Sept. 22 by signing him off the Bengals practice squad.

It's not unreasonable to think the addition of Grier was a bit of gamesmanship by Bill Belichick knowing the Patriots' upcoming schedule.

The Cowboys aren't in a must-win situation because it's only Week 4, but they do need a bounce-back game after Sunday's disappointment. Seven days after DeMarcus Lawrence declared them the "best defense in the world," they allowed 400 yards (222 rushing) to the Arizona Cardinals in a 28-16 loss.