Texans QB C.J. Stroud Praised by NFL Exec: 'Already Further Along Than I Expected'

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The early returns on Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud are incredibly strong after Sunday's 37-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

One executive from an AFC team told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler the rookie signal-caller is even more advanced than his draft scouting reports suggested.

"Big upside. Already further along than I expected," the exec said. "Pinpoint first-and second-level accuracy and shows anticipation flashes. Tough kid who takes hits and keeps on coming."

When the Carolina Panthers made their trade with the Chicago Bears to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, it was initially believed they did so with the intention of taking Stroud.

By the time the draft started, the Panthers decided to go with Bryce Young. The Texans stayed put at No. 2 to take Stroud, who finished third in 2022 Heisman voting at Ohio State.

Pre-draft scouting reports for Stroud were largely positive, but there were concerns about his ability to navigate pressure and create plays out of structure. He seemingly answered those questions in his final game for the Buckeyes when he was using his legs to create plays in the 42-41 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Through three games, Stroud certainly appears to have shown that performance against Georgia was more an indication of his talent level rather than an outlier. He's completing 64.5 percent of his attempts for 906 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Stroud went 8-of-12 for 115 yards and one touchdown when pressured against the Jaguars.

Houston's 37 points in Week 3 was its highest single-game total since a 41-29 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16 of the 2021 season.