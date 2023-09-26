Jalen Hurts, More Eagles Played Through Flu-Like Symptoms in Win vs. Mayfield, Bucs

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

If Jalen Hurts seemed a little off the mark in the Philadelphia Eagles' 25-11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, there's a reason for it.

Hurts was among several Eagles players who were under the weather during the game, with the star quarterback confirming to reporters afterward he was dealing with flu-like symptoms.

"Just us executing," Hurts said about fighting through the illness. "It's not the first time I've dealt with this or had to play with something like this. And it always happens on Monday night for whatever reason."

Eagles center Jason Kelce said "a lot of guys on the team this week" were dealing with some kind of illness.

Hurts was able to make a few big plays through the air, but he finished the game 23-of-37 for 277 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. It was just his second time throwing multiple picks in a game since the start of last season.

The last time it happened was against the Chicago Bears in Week 15 of the 2022 campaign. That was also the same game when Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder that kept him out for the next two weeks.

Hurts also didn't have the same explosiveness on the ground he usually does. The 2022 NFL MVP runner-up had a season-low 28 rushing yards on 10 carries, though he did find the end zone on a one-yard score in the third quarter.

Even though the Eagles weren't operating at the peak of their powers, they still dominated the Buccaneers. They racked up 472 yards of offense, averaged 6.1 yards per play and held the ball for nearly 39 minutes.

D'Andre Swift is having a great time running behind Philadelphia's offensive line. After running for 175 yards in a Week 2 win over the Minnesota Vikings, he added 130 yards on 16 carries on Monday night.

While they haven't looked dominant in the same ways they did throughout the 2022 season, the Eagles keep winning on the strength of one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL and a dominant defense.

Philadelphia ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards per game (185.7) and ninth in points allowed per game (19.7).