Matthew Stafford, Rams' Offense Slammed by Fans in Loss vs. Joe Burrow, Bengals

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams will always have their Super Bowl LVI victory, but bragging rights went to the Cincinnati Bengals this time around.

Cincinnati defeated Los Angeles 19-16 in Monday's inter-conference showdown at Paycor Stadium. It was a defensive slugfest that didn't see a single touchdown until the second half, but the home team did enough to get its first win of the season.

The Rams fell to 1-2, and Matthew Stafford will likely want to forget his latest showing.

He went 18-of-33 for 269 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions and was sacked six times behind an offensive line that struggled for stretches. While much of the pressure wasn't the quarterback's fault, his turnovers and overall performance left much to be desired.

It also led to some criticism from social media:

It would be an understatement to call Monday's performance frustrating from the Rams' perspective. There was a tipped pass that fell into Logan Wilson's hands for the linebacker's second interception. Additionally, there were promising drives that stalled into field goals, and Stafford didn't have enough time for many downfield routes to develop.

Trey Hendrickson was a terror for the Rams' offensive line, and Dax Hill rocked the veteran signal-caller with a particularly hard hit on another sack.

Even second-year running back Kyren Williams, who scored four total touchdowns in the first two games of the season, was quiet with 38 yards on the ground. By the start of the fourth quarter, the Rams essentially had to go away from the rushing attack in comeback mode.