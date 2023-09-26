X

NFL

    Matthew Stafford, Rams' Offense Slammed by Fans in Loss vs. Joe Burrow, Bengals

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 26, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 25: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Rams will always have their Super Bowl LVI victory, but bragging rights went to the Cincinnati Bengals this time around.

    Cincinnati defeated Los Angeles 19-16 in Monday's inter-conference showdown at Paycor Stadium. It was a defensive slugfest that didn't see a single touchdown until the second half, but the home team did enough to get its first win of the season.

    The Rams fell to 1-2, and Matthew Stafford will likely want to forget his latest showing.

    He went 18-of-33 for 269 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions and was sacked six times behind an offensive line that struggled for stretches. While much of the pressure wasn't the quarterback's fault, his turnovers and overall performance left much to be desired.

    It also led to some criticism from social media:

    NFL @NFL

    Logan Wilson picks off Stafford!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LARvsCIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LARvsCIN</a> on ESPN <br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/NkpBC1YFYJ">https://t.co/NkpBC1YFYJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/0V3i4rKGVC">pic.twitter.com/0V3i4rKGVC</a>

    Cincinnati Bengals @Bengals

    Man on a mission 😤<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LARvsCIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LARvsCIN</a> | 📺 ESPN <a href="https://t.co/sEIIM5nYjk">pic.twitter.com/sEIIM5nYjk</a>

    Matthew Stafford, Rams' Offense Slammed by Fans in Loss vs. Joe Burrow, Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals @Bengals

    Trey Hendrickson aka your QB's worst nightmare<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LARvsCIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LARvsCIN</a> | 📺 ESPN <a href="https://t.co/sPgNhdSXmc">pic.twitter.com/sPgNhdSXmc</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    First TD scored between the Bengals-Rams with 5 min left in the 3rd quarter... <a href="https://t.co/7Wn6CLGnMm">pic.twitter.com/7Wn6CLGnMm</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Logan Wilson has his 2nd interception!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LARvsCIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LARvsCIN</a> on ESPN <br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/NkpBC1YFYJ">https://t.co/NkpBC1YFYJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/gNEn3PIfVB">pic.twitter.com/gNEn3PIfVB</a>

    Chris JBOStankowski @ChrisStankowski

    Stafford gotta have the most bad luck tipped interceptions of any qb I've ever seen. Every deflection or dropped pass seems to ricochet right towards a defender lmao

    Kirby Rock @K_Rock32

    Why does it feel like all the tipped balls Stafford throws get picked and all the balls the Rams tip fall to the turf?

    Colton Richardson @ColtonR_15

    I really thought the Rams would win this game, but Stafford has been baaaad tonight.

    Eric Williams @eric_d_williams

    Two backup OL in the game. Stafford doesn't have time to push the ball down the field.

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    Matt Stafford facing the Bengals' D-line <a href="https://t.co/onEkZOGvr6">pic.twitter.com/onEkZOGvr6</a>

    David Helman @davidhelman_

    Stafford with good protection v. Stafford once the line is compromised <a href="https://t.co/B1FYlyJpXU">pic.twitter.com/B1FYlyJpXU</a>

    Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

    Rams have nobody to blame but themselves tonight. Sloppy. Wasted opportunities. Stafford hit on a few big plays but mostly erratic. Don't love two Monday night games. Teams feel… off.

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Forgive me if I'm missing something but…Noteboom was the starting LT for like a year (when Whitworth got hurt). I understand he's been playing inside but…moving him back can't be worse than this, no?

    It would be an understatement to call Monday's performance frustrating from the Rams' perspective. There was a tipped pass that fell into Logan Wilson's hands for the linebacker's second interception. Additionally, there were promising drives that stalled into field goals, and Stafford didn't have enough time for many downfield routes to develop.

    Trey Hendrickson was a terror for the Rams' offensive line, and Dax Hill rocked the veteran signal-caller with a particularly hard hit on another sack.

    Even second-year running back Kyren Williams, who scored four total touchdowns in the first two games of the season, was quiet with 38 yards on the ground. By the start of the fourth quarter, the Rams essentially had to go away from the rushing attack in comeback mode.

    That made it even harder to block the pass-rush, helping continue Stafford's tough day. He will look to turn things around in Los Angeles' next contest against the Indianapolis Colts on the road.