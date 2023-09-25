Warriors Rumors: Rodney McGruder Finalizing Contract Ahead of Training Camp

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

The Golden State Warriors already added a longtime rival when they traded for Chris Paul earlier this offseason, and now they're reportedly bringing in another one.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Warriors are finalizing a contract with free-agent forward Rodney McGruder and he will join the team for training camp to compete for a roster spot.

It's likely that a mending of fences will be necessary for McGruder to join the Warriors. It was just two years ago that he was involved in a post-game confrontation in which he was seen racing over to the Warriors' tunnel and had to be held back by Detroit Pistons staffers following a 118-91 loss at Chase Center.

Klay Thompson, who was injured and on commentary at the time, said he felt McGruder was upset because "This dude might be out of the league soon. He's probably mad about that."

Draymond Green also didn't hold anything back in an epic rant against McGruder, saying in part:

"When the f--k did Rodney McGruder become the tough guy? I don't know, man; everybody in the league tough these days. It's crazy. I've seen a lot of tough guys this year. I don't understand it. And don't nobody do anything. Like if you really wanted to do something, you could have done it. Walking over there talking s--t like he a tough guy. Get the hell outta here. F--king tough guy Rodney."

Now, there's a chance they might all be teammates. A seven-year veteran, McGruder spent the last three seasons in Detroit. He appeared in just 33 games in 2022-23 and averaged 5.5 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 42.3 percent from beyond the arc. The 32-year-old has also spent time with the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers.