Tiger Woods Caddies for Son as Charlie Secures Spot in Golf National Championship

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Like father, like son.

Charlie Woods clinched a place in the national championships after shooting a 66 to win the 14-15 year-old Notah Begay III National Championship's Last Chance Regional.

And he had a very famous helper in the process, as his dad Tiger Woods operated as his caddie.

"It's great. We just stay in our own little world," he said after the round. "We take it one shot at a time. He puts me in my place."