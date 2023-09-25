Tiger Woods Caddies for Son as Charlie Secures Spot in Golf National Championship

Tiger Woods Caddies for Son as Charlie Secures Spot in Golf National ChampionshipSeptember 25, 2023
Like father, like son.
Charlie Woods clinched a place in the national championships after shooting a 66 to win the 14-15 year-old Notah Begay III National Championship's Last Chance Regional.
Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship @nb3jgnc
Charlie Woods makes a 8ft. putt on 18 to secure the victory in the boys 14-15 division! He is on his way to COUSHATTTAAA! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jgnc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jgnc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nb3jgnc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nb3jgnc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/seeyouatcoushatta?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#seeyouatcoushatta</a> <a href="https://t.co/UrcDiKEJlf">pic.twitter.com/UrcDiKEJlf</a>
And he had a very famous helper in the process, as his dad Tiger Woods operated as his caddie.
"It's great. We just stay in our own little world," he said after the round. "We take it one shot at a time. He puts me in my place."
Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship @nb3jgnc
Charlie Woods post round interview after firing rounds of 71(-1) & 66(-6) to win the Boys 14-15 division and secure his spot in the <a href="https://twitter.com/nb3jgnc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nb3jgnc</a> National Championship on <a href="https://twitter.com/GolfChannel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@golfchannel</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jgnc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jgnc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nb3jgnc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nb3jgnc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/seeyouatcoushatta?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#seeyouatcoushatta</a> <a href="https://t.co/0i4bn39BhY">pic.twitter.com/0i4bn39BhY</a>
Tiger Woods won the Junior World Golf Championships a whopping six times en route to a career than has seen him claim 15 major titles. Now, his son Charlie appears to potentially be on the way to carving out his own successful golfing career.