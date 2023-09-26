Joe Burrow's Play Has Fans Concerned About Injury Despite Bengals' Win vs. Rams

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Despite winning their first game of the season Monday night 19-16 against the Los Angeles Rams, there are a still a number of questions surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mainly, the health and play of superstar quarterback Joe Burrow, who still doesn't look like himself three weeks into the campaign.

The $275 million man entered Monday night as questionable to play as he continues to deal with a calf strain that he aggravated in the Bengals' Week 2 loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

It was eventually announced that he would get the start.

And although it was probably one of his better performances of the season, Burrow still seems miles away from the guy who has led the franchise to the AFC Championship game in consecutive years.

He ended the night with 26 pass completions for 259 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

Luckily, Cincinnati's defense was elite when it needed it most and was able to hold the Rams to just 16 points in the three-point win.

NFL fans were still pretty concerned over how Burrow looked throughout the night.

While there's still questions surrounding Burrow and his health, star wideout Ja'Marr Chase certainly silenced some of the doubters after a quiet start to the season.

The Pro Bowler looked much more like the player that has taken the league by storm ever since he was drafted in 2021 as he toasted a weak Los Angeles secondary all night long.

Chase finished with a game-high 12 receptions for 141 yards in a dominant performance. He had just 10 catches for 70 yards over the Bengals' first two games.