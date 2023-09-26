Joe Burrow's Play Has Fans Concerned About Injury Despite Bengals' Win vs. Rams

Joe Burrow's Play Has Fans Concerned About Injury Despite Bengals' Win vs. RamsSeptember 26, 2023
Despite winning their first game of the season Monday night 19-16 against the Los Angeles Rams, there are a still a number of questions surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals.
Mainly, the health and play of superstar quarterback Joe Burrow, who still doesn't look like himself three weeks into the campaign.
The $275 million man entered Monday night as questionable to play as he continues to deal with a calf strain that he aggravated in the Bengals' Week 2 loss against the Baltimore Ravens.
It was eventually announced that he would get the start.
And although it was probably one of his better performances of the season, Burrow still seems miles away from the guy who has led the franchise to the AFC Championship game in consecutive years.
He ended the night with 26 pass completions for 259 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.
Luckily, Cincinnati's defense was elite when it needed it most and was able to hold the Rams to just 16 points in the three-point win.
NFL fans were still pretty concerned over how Burrow looked throughout the night.
JPAFootball @jasrifootball
What has happened to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bengals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bengals</a> offense?<br><br>They haven't scored a first half touchdown yet this season — the first time they've gone 3 games without a first half touchdown since 2002 (!) per <a href="https://twitter.com/ByJayMorrison?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ByJayMorrison</a> <br><br>Joe Burrow's injury is surely a major factor. Lack of practicing with… <a href="https://t.co/oCgu9vZAFs">pic.twitter.com/oCgu9vZAFs</a>
Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bengals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bengals</a> QB Joe Burrow is dealing with a calf injury and isn't playing at 100%, but the team already gave him 31 pass attempts in the first half, he's on pace for 62.<br><br>Cincinnati has now gone 3 games in a row without scoring an Offensive TD in the first half, they need to find a… <a href="https://t.co/wzseUHZKbs">https://t.co/wzseUHZKbs</a> <a href="https://t.co/aFbLhEdq9R">pic.twitter.com/aFbLhEdq9R</a>
Robert Griffin III @RGIII
The Bengals won because Joe Burrow's DISPLAY OF TOUGHNESS to put it all on the line with a clearly unhealthy calf in a must win game inspired his teammates to raise their level of play. Ja'Marr Chase came alive with 141 yards and the D had 6 sacks and 2 ints. Beautiful team win.
While there's still questions surrounding Burrow and his health, star wideout Ja'Marr Chase certainly silenced some of the doubters after a quiet start to the season.
The Pro Bowler looked much more like the player that has taken the league by storm ever since he was drafted in 2021 as he toasted a weak Los Angeles secondary all night long.
Chase finished with a game-high 12 receptions for 141 yards in a dominant performance. He had just 10 catches for 70 yards over the Bengals' first two games.
Hopefully for Burrow that calf continues to heal up as he and the Bengals have a date with a middling Tennessee Titans squad next week as they look to get back to .500.