X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Joe Burrow's Play Has Fans Concerned About Injury Despite Bengals' Win vs. Rams

    Francisco RosaSeptember 26, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 25: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to throw a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter in the game at Paycor Stadium on September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    Despite winning their first game of the season Monday night 19-16 against the Los Angeles Rams, there are a still a number of questions surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Mainly, the health and play of superstar quarterback Joe Burrow, who still doesn't look like himself three weeks into the campaign.

    The $275 million man entered Monday night as questionable to play as he continues to deal with a calf strain that he aggravated in the Bengals' Week 2 loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

    It was eventually announced that he would get the start.

    And although it was probably one of his better performances of the season, Burrow still seems miles away from the guy who has led the franchise to the AFC Championship game in consecutive years.

    He ended the night with 26 pass completions for 259 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

    Luckily, Cincinnati's defense was elite when it needed it most and was able to hold the Rams to just 16 points in the three-point win.

    NFL fans were still pretty concerned over how Burrow looked throughout the night.

    Joe Burrow's Play Has Fans Concerned About Injury Despite Bengals' Win vs. Rams
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    With a far less than 100% Joe Burrow, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bengals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bengals</a> pulled out a gutty, tough win tonight. It had to be a total team win, and it was all of that. Impressive even for Burrow to be out there.

    JPAFootball @jasrifootball

    What has happened to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bengals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bengals</a> offense?<br><br>They haven't scored a first half touchdown yet this season — the first time they've gone 3 games without a first half touchdown since 2002 (!) per <a href="https://twitter.com/ByJayMorrison?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ByJayMorrison</a> <br><br>Joe Burrow's injury is surely a major factor. Lack of practicing with… <a href="https://t.co/oCgu9vZAFs">pic.twitter.com/oCgu9vZAFs</a>

    Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bengals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bengals</a> QB Joe Burrow is dealing with a calf injury and isn't playing at 100%, but the team already gave him 31 pass attempts in the first half, he's on pace for 62.<br><br>Cincinnati has now gone 3 games in a row without scoring an Offensive TD in the first half, they need to find a… <a href="https://t.co/wzseUHZKbs">https://t.co/wzseUHZKbs</a> <a href="https://t.co/aFbLhEdq9R">pic.twitter.com/aFbLhEdq9R</a>

    Andrew Stasen @CrackerD1Drew

    This injury really bothering Joe Burrow

    Scotty @BengalsNation8

    This is the Bengals we've known for the last two years. And Burrow is still only 75%.

    Paul Evans @paulevans_5

    Burrow looks so incredibly average this season and I am not happy about it!

    Tyler Dragon @TheTylerDragon

    Five sacks and two interceptions for the Bengals defense tonight. Coming up big with Joe Burrow playing less than 100%.

    Tyler Dragon @TheTylerDragon

    The Bengals have emphasized short quick throws to protect Joe Burrow from the Rams pass rush. Probably going to be the game plan all night.

    NKY Bracket Guy @BracketNky

    Second half has been much better! The 1H they threw it like 30 times! <br><br>They're trying to get Burrow back on track, but his injury's making it difficult😂

    #WhoDeySzn🇵🇭 @CaliBuckeyeGuy

    Burrow got 1 leg and its his plant leg or jst say you dont know ball <a href="https://t.co/cUdg33xguT">https://t.co/cUdg33xguT</a>

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    The Bengals won because Joe Burrow's DISPLAY OF TOUGHNESS to put it all on the line with a clearly unhealthy calf in a must win game inspired his teammates to raise their level of play. Ja'Marr Chase came alive with 141 yards and the D had 6 sacks and 2 ints. Beautiful team win.

    While there's still questions surrounding Burrow and his health, star wideout Ja'Marr Chase certainly silenced some of the doubters after a quiet start to the season.

    The Pro Bowler looked much more like the player that has taken the league by storm ever since he was drafted in 2021 as he toasted a weak Los Angeles secondary all night long.

    Chase finished with a game-high 12 receptions for 141 yards in a dominant performance. He had just 10 catches for 70 yards over the Bengals' first two games.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Ja'Marr Chase fantasy managers tonight <a href="https://t.co/fzmCn5puA6">pic.twitter.com/fzmCn5puA6</a>

    NFL Rumors @nflrums

    Bengals Ja'Marr Chase is having a GAME<br><br>- 15 Targets <br>- 12 Receptions <br>- 141 Yards <a href="https://t.co/RpG1AZYPRt">pic.twitter.com/RpG1AZYPRt</a>

    Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman

    Ja'Marr Chase finally got what he was looking for, explosive plays.<a href="https://t.co/eriBdSrPhD">pic.twitter.com/eriBdSrPhD</a><a href="https://t.co/CCWBxvgMMm">https://t.co/CCWBxvgMMm</a>

    Matt Harmon @MattHarmon_BYB

    I will remember the "should we panic about one of the best receivers in the league (Ja'Marr Chase)" questions fondly.

    Hopefully for Burrow that calf continues to heal up as he and the Bengals have a date with a middling Tennessee Titans squad next week as they look to get back to .500.