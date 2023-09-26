X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Baker Mayfield, Bucs Ripped by Fans for Inconsistent Offense in Loss to Eagles

    Francisco RosaSeptember 26, 2023

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scrambles during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
    Mike Carlson/Getty Images

    It was a big step up in competition for Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night as they took on the Philadelphia Eagles.

    The cracks in Tampa's offense started to rear their ugly head throughout the night as the unit struggled to get anything going against the reigning NFC champs in a disappointing 25-11 loss.

    While it wasn't the worst performance of his career, Mayfield certainly took a step back from what he produced over the first couple of weeks of the season. The former No. 1 overall pick ended the night with just 146 passing yards with a late touchdown and an interception.

    But what was really concerning was the Buccaneers' running game, which produced next to nothing against an elite Philadelphia defensive front.

    Tampa's lead rusher Monday was Rachaad White, who finished with just 38 yards on 14 carries for an average of 2.7 yards per touch. No one else on the team had more than two yards on the ground as the Bucs had just 41 yards as a team.

    Conversely, the Eagles had 201 yards on the ground.

    Baker Mayfield, Bucs Ripped by Fans for Inconsistent Offense in Loss to Eagles
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    NFL fans were quick to rip apart a rough offensive night for Mayfield and his squad.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Baker Mayfield throws first INT of the season 😮<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/6qR2F4hJG8">pic.twitter.com/6qR2F4hJG8</a>

    BettingPros @BettingPros

    Baker Mayfield losing the heater <a href="https://t.co/2kJTW9QQpp">pic.twitter.com/2kJTW9QQpp</a>

    BRING SHEDEUR TO PITTSBURGH @snohsidepiece

    Baker Mayfield throwing that pigskin like 09 Favre <a href="https://t.co/UwgXVdFAHD">pic.twitter.com/UwgXVdFAHD</a>

    Taylor @TUlm24

    Baker mayfield sails so many balls, the only receiver who can catch them is Mike Evans lol. Perfect combo for some "how tf did he just do that" moments

    A. B. 〽️™ @GrowGod_

    How does Baker Mayfield even have a Job .. After what he did in North Carolina ..

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    The Eagles and Bucs RBs are playing two different sports

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    "You haven't been able to run the ball all game. Surely you won't run it at your own goal line, right?"<br><br>The Bucs: <a href="https://t.co/kZtsoy8xc6">pic.twitter.com/kZtsoy8xc6</a>

    God Almighty. @AllJoJoThoughts

    The Bucs are who we thought they were.

    Good Neighbor (Bucs 2-0) @XFLChamps

    Didn't expect much today. Couldn't stop the run game on defense. Couldn't start the run game on offense. Can't win games like that. Saints next week.

    Nathan Keener @nate23keener

    Watching Baker Mayfield, on Prime Time TV, throw for 150 yards on the same defense that Mac Jones and Kirk Cousins "mid" asses threw for 300+ yards on 😎 <br><br>In the new QBs "terrible" performance last Monday, he had 250+ yds. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bakerblowerspissoff?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bakerblowerspissoff</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DeshaunWatson?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DeshaunWatson</a> is the guy. <a href="https://t.co/NP38wVaovX">pic.twitter.com/NP38wVaovX</a>

    Sosu @EightballCNU

    Baker Mayfield really couldn't even crack 200 yards passing smh 😒

    True Blue @_OrxngeJvice

    Baker Mayfield is a bum ong

    sean 🦅 #FireMorey @gobirdslol

    Bucs offense is 1 yard runs and slant routes. Cmon Desai

    Next up for the Bucs is their divisional opener against a scrappy New Orleans Saints' defense that's one of the better units against the rush, not a great sign based off Monday's performance.