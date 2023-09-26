Baker Mayfield, Bucs Ripped by Fans for Inconsistent Offense in Loss to Eagles

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

It was a big step up in competition for Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night as they took on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The cracks in Tampa's offense started to rear their ugly head throughout the night as the unit struggled to get anything going against the reigning NFC champs in a disappointing 25-11 loss.

While it wasn't the worst performance of his career, Mayfield certainly took a step back from what he produced over the first couple of weeks of the season. The former No. 1 overall pick ended the night with just 146 passing yards with a late touchdown and an interception.

But what was really concerning was the Buccaneers' running game, which produced next to nothing against an elite Philadelphia defensive front.

Tampa's lead rusher Monday was Rachaad White, who finished with just 38 yards on 14 carries for an average of 2.7 yards per touch. No one else on the team had more than two yards on the ground as the Bucs had just 41 yards as a team.

Conversely, the Eagles had 201 yards on the ground.

NFL fans were quick to rip apart a rough offensive night for Mayfield and his squad.