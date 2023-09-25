Panthers' Frank Reich Unsure if Bryce Young Will Play vs. Vikings Due to Ankle Injury

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers may be without quarterback Bryce Young for another game.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich told Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network that he "isn't sure" if the rookie quarterback will be able to practice Wednesday or if he will be able to play in the team's Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Young injured his ankle in the Panthers' Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints and missed the team's Week 3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Reich said that Young was feeling better and that the original diagnosis for the injury was 1-2 weeks.

Young sustained the injury in the first half of the game against the Saints but powered through it for the rest of the contest. The 2023 No. 1 overall pick has gone 42-of-71 for 299 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions thus far into his career.

The Panthers are 0-3 so far in 2023, but Young's performance in Week 2 showed promise. He helped the team inch closer in the fourth quarter and did not have a turnover after throwing two interceptions in Week 1.

Still, making sure Young heals as much as possible does appear to be the most appealing option and having Andy Dalton gives the team an experienced starter as a backup option. He went 34-of-58 for 361 yards and three touchdowns in Young's absence.