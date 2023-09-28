Packers Players Who Should be on the Trade Block After Week 3

1 of 3

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

This might not be a popular move among a section of the Packers faithful. David Bakthiari has been a member of the team since they drafted him in 2013 and has a decorated career that includes give All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowls.

But one of the greatest things about Bakhtiari in his prime was just how dependable he was. He only missed six games from 2013-2019, but he's been much less available since then. Bakhtiari suffered an ACL tear in December of 2020 and has continued to miss games due to the injury.

Most recently, he was out for the team's Week 3 contest because the knee flared up. The veteran is hoping it's the only time it happens, but it's a frustrating situation, as he told reporters.

"This could be the only game I miss," Bakhtiari said. "I don't know. I'm just making sure I check my boxes and I'm able and ready and then when it is, great, go out and play."

When healthy, Bakhtiari is still capable of elite play. The problem is that his health has been an issue for three years and he carries a $40.5 million cap hit next season. Trading him would get them out from under around $21.4 million of that.