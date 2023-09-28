Packers Players Who Should be on the Trade Block After Week 3September 28, 2023
Packers Players Who Should be on the Trade Block After Week 3
The Jordan Love era is off to a strong start in Green Bay. Not only are they 2-1, but Love answered a big question on Sunday against the Saints by driving a fourth-quarter comeback that saw the Packers rally to win 18-17 after trailing 17-0.
That kind of grit was important to show after blowing a 24-12 lead over the Falcons in the final stanza the week before. The Falcons ripped off 13 points in the fourth quarter to give the Packers their only loss of the season, 25-24.
It's still early in the season, but all indications are that this Packers team can compete in the NFC North. Through three weeks they are tied with the Lions at 2-1 while the Vikings and Bears are both sitting at 0-3.
That doesn't mean that the Packers couldn't still trade a player away before the trade deadline. Competing this season is great, but this is still a roster that is building toward being even better in the future.
These three players could all be expendable for the right deal based on their current role, performance and contract.
OT David Bakhtiari
This might not be a popular move among a section of the Packers faithful. David Bakthiari has been a member of the team since they drafted him in 2013 and has a decorated career that includes give All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowls.
But one of the greatest things about Bakhtiari in his prime was just how dependable he was. He only missed six games from 2013-2019, but he's been much less available since then. Bakhtiari suffered an ACL tear in December of 2020 and has continued to miss games due to the injury.
Most recently, he was out for the team's Week 3 contest because the knee flared up. The veteran is hoping it's the only time it happens, but it's a frustrating situation, as he told reporters.
"This could be the only game I miss," Bakhtiari said. "I don't know. I'm just making sure I check my boxes and I'm able and ready and then when it is, great, go out and play."
When healthy, Bakhtiari is still capable of elite play. The problem is that his health has been an issue for three years and he carries a $40.5 million cap hit next season. Trading him would get them out from under around $21.4 million of that.
Trading away Bakhtiari would be harsh, but this is a business where difficult decisions need to be made.
LB Eric Wilson
There are a lot of teams that could use a veteran linebacker with the experience of Eric Wilson. It's not entirely clear that the Packers are one of those teams.
Wilson is in his second season with the Packers but still has not carved out a major role with the team beyond special-teamer. He has only played 18 defensive snaps and 56 special teams snaps.
Special teams are important, but for a franchise that is so dependent on a draft-and-develop philosophy it is a bit surprising that they aren't reserving that role for a younger linebacker with more upside.
They currently have four linebackers on the practice squad, including rookie Keshawn Banks who could likely take on those special teams reps while developing as a linebacker.
Wilson was a full-time starter for the Vikings in 2020 before splitting the 2021 season with the Texans and Eagles. He's a linebacker with decent coverage skills to go with his special teams ability and it would be worth calling around to see if they can get a draft pick out of him.
OT Yosh Nijman
The Packers might be the only team in the league where you could argue that there are two tackles they could stand to trade. It's one of the thinnest positions in the league and the Packers have built so much depth they could take advantage of that.
Yosh Nijman has made 21 starts for the Packers in his four seasons with the club.
Yet, with Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins both out of the lineup in Week 3, the starting five did not include the former undrafted free agent. Instead, the Packers went with Rasheed Walker to replace Bakhtiari and slid Royce Newman in for Jenkins.
That leaves Nijman as the unofficial eighth man on the is offensive line when they are fully healthy.
Last season Nijman started 13 games, gave up five sacks and posted a PFF grade of 63.1. Those numbers aren't going to earn a Pro Bowl nod or anything like that, but there are plenty of teams who are wishing their starting right tackle would play at that level.
If the Packers aren't going to use him they should be looking to deal him as he is set to be a free agent in 2024 anyway.