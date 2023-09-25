Video: Le'Veon Bell Says He'd Beat Jake Paul, WWE's Logan Paul in Boxing Fights

John McCoy/Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell may not have the accomplishments of Logan and Jake Paul in the boxing ring, but he thinks he could take down both of the brothers once the bell rings.

"I can beat both of 'em," Bell said on It Is What It Is (33:20 mark).

Bell has boxed three times since the end of his NFL career, defeating fellow running back Adrian Peterson in an exhibition before going 1-1 in his first two professional bouts. He's coming off a unanimous decision victory over YouTuber JMX in April.

Jake Paul has gone from YouTube to one of the biggest draws in boxing in recent years. He's compiled a 7-1 record in eight professional fights, most recently defeating Nate Diaz via unanimous decision in August.

Logan Paul has focused most of his attention on emerging as a star in WWE but also has his own boxing bonafides. The elder Paul brother fought Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition in June 2021 and is set to co-headline a card next month in a fight with MMA fighter Dillon Danis.