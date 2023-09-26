Bleacher Report's 2023-24 Bowl Projections Entering Week 5

Not only have the Terps cruised to a 4-0 record against a soft slate, but they've won each game by at least 18 points. Maryland is set up nicely to chase the program's first eight-win regular season since 2010.

Clemson is probably not headed to a New Year's Six contest for only the third time in the College Football Playoff era. Yes, the Tigers have a chance to remain in the ACC picture if they avoid a third conference loss. Traveling to Syracuse this weekend won't be an easy task, though, and both Miami and North Carolina are left on Clemson's schedule, too.