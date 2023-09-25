NFL Rumors: Teams Shifting Draft Strategy to Mimic 49ers' Approach with Physical WRs

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have looked like arguably the best team in football over the first three weeks of the regular season, and opposing teams are apparently using them as a blueprint for future success.

Matt Miller of ESPN reported teams are "shifting their strategies at wide receiver to mirror the San Francisco 49ers ' philosophy on drafting physical pass-catchers."

Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are among the most physical wide receivers in football, using their solid frames and quickness to excel as playmakers while also being willing blockers on run plays.

Of course, this is all much easier said than done. If there were a plethora of Deebos and Aiyuks hanging around, they would already be on the field. Both young wideouts are singular in their all-around abilities and situation; there may be no better offensive coach in football than Kyle Shanahan.

The odds of rivals replicating their 49ers' success is slim.

That said, the NFL has long been a copycat league, so it's no surprise teams are looking at the sport's most complete unit and trying to find their own version.