Raiders Players Who Should be on the Trade Block After Week 3

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Despite speculation and buzz all offseason that the Raiders could trade Josh Jacobs amid his preseason holdout, the Raiders declared they had no interest in trading away the running back.

The running back's slow start to the season should be a factor that changes their mind, though. Jacobs doesn't look like the back that led the league in rushing last season. In three games he has just 108 yards on 45 carries and has posted a -0.8 rushing yards over expected figure, per Next Gen Stats.

It's fair to wonder how much good holding on to Jacobs does at this point. He was clearly frustrated over getting the franchise tag and he's still on a one-year contract this year. If they don't trade him using the tag is going to be even more expensive and he might not want to return to the team after his holdout.

If Jacobs continues to struggle, it's unclear whether he would get the kind of contract that would bring back a third-round pick in the compensatory formula. Instead, the Raiders could be stuck losing their running back and getting a Day 3 pick in 2025 in return.