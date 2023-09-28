Raiders Players Who Should be on the Trade Block After Week 3September 28, 2023
Raiders Players Who Should be on the Trade Block After Week 3
Just three weeks into the season and the Raiders season-opening win over the Denver Broncos already seems like it was a year ago. A 25-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football moved the team to 1-2 with back-to-back frustrating losses.
This time last year, the Raiders were 0-3 in the first year of the Dave Ziegler-Josh McDaniels era, but a one-game improvement is not what fans had in mind.
This is still a roster in flux. The team made several major moves this season including a switch at the quarterback positions and a flurry of free agent signings aimed at building a roster more to the tandem's liking.
With the rough start to the season it's probably time to start looking at potential moves again. The next major event on the roster-building calendar is the trade deadline. Here's a look at three Raiders who should be on the chopping block.
WR Hunter Renfrow
The minute the Raiders signed Jakobi Meyers this offseason, Hunter Renfrow's role in this offense came into question.
The 27-year-old already had a hard time making an impact in Josh McDaniels' offense last season, with Meyers joining the team they brought in another player with a similar build and skill set.
That has been obvious from Week 1 with Renfrow's lack of involvement in the game plan. He is playing just 44 percent of the offensive snaps and has reeled in all three of his targets on the season for 40 yards.
Even with Meyers out of the lineup in Week 2 Renfrow saw just one target and Jimmy Garoppolo didn't target any wide receiver other than Davante Adams more than one time.
In another offense with another coach and quarterback, Renfrow might be able to still offer some value. He's only two years removed from his 1,038-yard campaign in which he led the 2021 Raiders in receiving.
If Las Vegas isn't going to incorporate him in their struggling passing game then it makes sense to see what he could bring back on the market.
RB Josh Jacobs
Despite speculation and buzz all offseason that the Raiders could trade Josh Jacobs amid his preseason holdout, the Raiders declared they had no interest in trading away the running back.
The running back's slow start to the season should be a factor that changes their mind, though. Jacobs doesn't look like the back that led the league in rushing last season. In three games he has just 108 yards on 45 carries and has posted a -0.8 rushing yards over expected figure, per Next Gen Stats.
It's fair to wonder how much good holding on to Jacobs does at this point. He was clearly frustrated over getting the franchise tag and he's still on a one-year contract this year. If they don't trade him using the tag is going to be even more expensive and he might not want to return to the team after his holdout.
If Jacobs continues to struggle, it's unclear whether he would get the kind of contract that would bring back a third-round pick in the compensatory formula. Instead, the Raiders could be stuck losing their running back and getting a Day 3 pick in 2025 in return.
The best path forward might be to find a buyer now before Jacobs' stock is tarnished further if is his struggles continue.
CB David Long Jr.
When the Raiders signed David Long Jr. to a one-year, $1.5 million contract this offseason it looked like he could make a push to be a starter in the Raiders secondary. They were one of the worst groups in the league in 2022 and Long had four years of experience as a rotational player with the Rams.
As it turns out, he's playing an even smaller role with the Raiders. Marcus Peters, Jakorian Bennett and Nate Hobbs locking up the primary cornerback roles. The Raiders have also played Amik Robertson, although Long has taken a larger share of the snaps.
Of the two, Long might be the more enticing trade target. The Raiders have slightly favored him with their snap count and they obviously liked what they saw from him with the Rams.
Although he hasn't broken into their cornerback room rotation, he's still a corner with experience in multiple systems from his time with the Rams.
Cornerback depth is always in vogue. Continuing to rep Bennett gives the Raiders a shot at developing a player who could be a long-term answer, though. The cornerback room is one to keep an eye on if the Raiders become sellers before the deadline.