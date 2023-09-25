NFL Exec: Broncos' Russell Wilson Needs to 'Play Phenomenal to Avoid Getting Benched'

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson may already be a lame duck in the eyes of at least one NFL executive.

"I believe Wilson will have to play phenomenal to avoid getting benched," the exec said to Mike Sando of The Athletic. "The way (head coach Sean) Payton has talked about Wilson, I would look for it after the Kansas City game, when they have a 10-day break."

Payton set a clear tone in the offseason in terms of how he'd handle his franchise quarterback. Wilson wasn't going to be empowered behind the scenes to the degree he had been under former coach Nathaniel Hackett. The scrutiny hasn't ceased after the season got underway.

The coaching staff is liable to try anything amid a disappointing 0-3 start that included a 70-20 drubbing Sunday at the hands of the Miami Dolphins.

At this rate, benching Wilson might turn him into a scapegoat, though.

The nine-time Pro Bowler hasn't discovered the fountain of youth and returned to his peak form, but he hasn't played that badly, either. He has thrown for 791 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions, and his 59.9 QBR ranks 13th at ESPN.com.

Although Wilson will probably never pay back his five-year, $242.6 million extension, this is probably as good as it can realistically get.

Before the 2023 campaign kicked off, plenty of Broncos fans might have welcomed the idea of the 34-year-old because it would almost certainly signal a wider teardown overseen by Payton. Getting all the way out from the Wilson trade and its accompanying consequences will be years-long process.