X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Bill Belichick Jokes Taylor Swift Would Be Biggest Catch of Travis Kelce's Career

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 25, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 24: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a third quarter touchdown against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
    David Eulitt/Getty Images

    New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has finally weighed in on the biggest story in the NFL.

    The legendary coach was asked Monday on The Greg Hill Show about the budding romance between Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. He quipped that "Kelce's had a lot of big catches in his career" but that Swift "would be the biggest."

    The Greg Hill Show @TheGregHillShow

    "Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest."<br>Bill Belichick shares his thoughts on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift! <a href="https://t.co/kShgbLqnF0">pic.twitter.com/kShgbLqnF0</a>

    Swift was on hand to watch Kelce and the Chiefs secure a 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears. She had great seats, too, situated alongside Kelce's mother in a suite reserved for his family.

    Perhaps motivated by his distinguished guest, the eight-time Pro Bowler had seven receptions for 69 yards and one touchdown.

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    TOUCHDOWN TRAVIS KELCE! <br><br>Taylor loves it in the box! ❤️🤣<br><br>📺: FOX <a href="https://t.co/bs3uEhWbOn">pic.twitter.com/bs3uEhWbOn</a>

    Kelce and Swift caught up after the game.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Travis Kelce seen leaving with Taylor Swift 👀😅<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/paytonsun?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@paytonsun</a>) <a href="https://t.co/IHS5kAAvGG">pic.twitter.com/IHS5kAAvGG</a>

    The Messenger's Olivia Jakiel reported last Wednesday the pair had begun to talk and met on two occasions but cited a source who said the dynamic is "nothing serious" so far. Kelce declined to offer much specifics when asked about the rumors a day later on The Pat McAfee Show.

    Bill Belichick Jokes Taylor Swift Would Be Biggest Catch of Travis Kelce's Career
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    We GOTTA ask about you and Taylor Swift..<br><br>"I told her that I've seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead..<br><br>We'll see what happens in the near future"<br><br>🗣🗣LET'S GOOOOO <a href="https://twitter.com/tkelce?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tkelce</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://t.co/dYEyxvYfLw">pic.twitter.com/dYEyxvYfLw</a>

    Belichick, who has praised Swift's abilities while stopping short of calling himself a "Swiftie," probably spoke for a lot of fans with his comments Monday.