Bill Belichick Jokes Taylor Swift Would Be Biggest Catch of Travis Kelce's Career

David Eulitt/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has finally weighed in on the biggest story in the NFL.

The legendary coach was asked Monday on The Greg Hill Show about the budding romance between Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. He quipped that "Kelce's had a lot of big catches in his career" but that Swift "would be the biggest."

Swift was on hand to watch Kelce and the Chiefs secure a 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears. She had great seats, too, situated alongside Kelce's mother in a suite reserved for his family.

Perhaps motivated by his distinguished guest, the eight-time Pro Bowler had seven receptions for 69 yards and one touchdown.

Kelce and Swift caught up after the game.

The Messenger's Olivia Jakiel reported last Wednesday the pair had begun to talk and met on two occasions but cited a source who said the dynamic is "nothing serious" so far. Kelce declined to offer much specifics when asked about the rumors a day later on The Pat McAfee Show.