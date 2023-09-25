Eagles vs. Bucs: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for MNF

2 of 2

Chris Godwin Anytime TD (+225)

One of the bigger storylines for the Buccaneers heading into Monday Night Football is that top wideout Chris Godwin, who had 1,023 yards and three touchdowns in 2022, has yet to find the end zone this season.

Now, Godwin isn't the most dynamic player in the red zone for the Bucs; that would be Mike Evans, who had six receiving touchdowns in 15 games in 2022 and leads the team in touchdowns so far this season, with two. But if the Eagles defense is as leaky against the Buccaneers as it as against the Vikings last week, betting on Godwin to find the end zone this week is a good move. Vegas clearly agrees; otherwise, this bet would pay out even more.

Jalen Hurts Over 30.5 Pass Attempts (-120)

After averaging 30.6 passing attempts per game in 2022, this season, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is averaging 28 (and had just 23 in Week 2). If the Eagles passing offense is going to get its groove back as the 2023 season gets going, however, Week 3 might be a good time to do it.

In Week 2, the Eagles gashed the Vikings for 259 yards on the ground, but the Buccaneers boast a far stouter run defense. Therefore, expect Hurts to take matters into his own hands (very literally, as opposed to his feet) and get that average over 30.5 on Monday night.

Baker Mayfield over 1.5 Passing TDs (+160)

The Eagles defense has allowed opponents seven passing touchdowns so far this season, the most in the league.

Baker Mayfield already has three passing touchdowns in two games so far this season, with two of those going to Evans, as we previously established.

If we expect both Evans and Chris Godwin to find the end zone in Monday night's clash against the Eagles—a safe bet, given what we've seen from the Bucs unit so far this season and what we know about the Eagles defense—then this bet, even if not incredible odds, should be easy money.

