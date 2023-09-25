Eagles vs. Bucs: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for MNF

Eagles vs. Bucs: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for MNFSeptember 25, 2023
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, a heavy Super Bowl favorite, take on the undefeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, once again part of a Monday night doubleheader on ESPN and ABC.
Though the Eagles have yet to lose a game and remain one of Vegas' top picks to win Super Bowl LVIII, their offense has yet to show us the high-octane unit it was expected to be. It'll be a big night for Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
Philadelphia allowed Minnesota's Kirk Cousins to gash its defense for 364 passing yards in Week 2, so Tampa Bay receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are good bets for tonight's game. But which prop bets will yield the greatest result? Can Philly's offense break out? Can its defense contain Baker Mayfield and the Bucs?
Let's take a closer look at the latest odds and prop bets for the Monday Night Football clash between these two NFC teams.
Schedule, Odds and Spread
Monday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Date: Monday, Sept. 25
Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live Stream: ESPN app, NFL+
Updated Monday Night Football Odds
Spread: Eagles -5 (-108), Buccaneers +5 (-112)
Money Line: Eagles -225 (bet $225 to win $100), Buccaneers +185 (bet $100 to win $185)
Total 45 (Over: -110; Under: -110)
Odds current as of 8 a.m. ET Monday, Sept. 25
MNF Props to Watch
Chris Godwin Anytime TD (+225)
One of the bigger storylines for the Buccaneers heading into Monday Night Football is that top wideout Chris Godwin, who had 1,023 yards and three touchdowns in 2022, has yet to find the end zone this season.
Now, Godwin isn't the most dynamic player in the red zone for the Bucs; that would be Mike Evans, who had six receiving touchdowns in 15 games in 2022 and leads the team in touchdowns so far this season, with two. But if the Eagles defense is as leaky against the Buccaneers as it as against the Vikings last week, betting on Godwin to find the end zone this week is a good move. Vegas clearly agrees; otherwise, this bet would pay out even more.
Jalen Hurts Over 30.5 Pass Attempts (-120)
After averaging 30.6 passing attempts per game in 2022, this season, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is averaging 28 (and had just 23 in Week 2). If the Eagles passing offense is going to get its groove back as the 2023 season gets going, however, Week 3 might be a good time to do it.
In Week 2, the Eagles gashed the Vikings for 259 yards on the ground, but the Buccaneers boast a far stouter run defense. Therefore, expect Hurts to take matters into his own hands (very literally, as opposed to his feet) and get that average over 30.5 on Monday night.
Baker Mayfield over 1.5 Passing TDs (+160)
The Eagles defense has allowed opponents seven passing touchdowns so far this season, the most in the league.
Baker Mayfield already has three passing touchdowns in two games so far this season, with two of those going to Evans, as we previously established.
If we expect both Evans and Chris Godwin to find the end zone in Monday night's clash against the Eagles—a safe bet, given what we've seen from the Bucs unit so far this season and what we know about the Eagles defense—then this bet, even if not incredible odds, should be easy money.
