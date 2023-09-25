3 Takeaways from Dolphins' Week 3 Win vs. Broncos

1 of 3

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Over the first two weeks of the season, Tua Tagovailoa was one of the most productive quarterbacks in the league. But the 25-year-old quarterback took his game to an even higher level on Sunday.

Tagovailoa passed for 309 yards and four touchdowns while completing 23 of his 26 pass attempts. He went 16-for-16 in the first half as Miami built a 22-point lead by halftime. So it was a near-perfect showing for the Alabama product, who continues to only get better in his fourth NFL season.

"This doesn't compare to anything I've seen or been a part of," Tagovailoa said, per NFL.com's Grant Gordon. "It just talks about the resilience of our team."