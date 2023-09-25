3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 3 Loss vs. Chiefs

1 of 3

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Most expected Chicago's offense to be improved this season. Quarterback Justin Fields showed substantial improvement during his 2022 sophomore campaign, and he'd have a better receiving corps to work with this year.

However, the Bears' offense has not been faring well. The team is averaging 15.7 points per game following Sunday's loss, during which it had 203 total yards, 11 first downs and two turnovers. Fields went 11-for-22 with 99 yards, one touchdown, one interception and 47 rushing yards.

"We're finding the flow for him," Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus said, per Alex Shapiro of NBC Sports Chicago. "We've just got to keep doing it. Keep doing it and we've got to find how to let him do his thing and explode. And it's not just about Justin, it's about everybody on the offense."