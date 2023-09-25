3 Takeaways from Jets' Week 3 Loss vs. Patriots

1 of 3

Elsa/Getty Images

If Rodgers hadn't gotten injured, then Wilson wouldn't be starting at QB amid his third NFL season. And if the Jets hope to still contend for a playoff berth this season, they may need to move on from Wilson and find a better solution at quarterback.

Wilson struggled again on Sunday, going 18-for-36 for 157 yards. The 24-year-old didn't commit any turnovers, but he also didn't account for any touchdowns. It was a lackluster all-around performance. However, head coach Robert Saleh remains committed to Wilson.

"We're still early in the season," Saleh said, per Christian Arnold of the New York Post. "We knew that, even with Aaron at quarterback, we knew that there was going to be some hiccups along the way because of the new offense."