3 Takeaways from Jets' Week 3 Loss vs. Patriots
Even though Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn left Achilles tendon in the New York Jets' season opener, they still went on to beat the Buffalo Bills that night. Things have not gone nearly as well for the Jets since then.
New York lost for the second consecutive week on Sunday, when it fell 15-10 to the AFC East rival New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. The Jets, who lost to the Dallas Cowboys the previous week, will now face a challenging matchup in Week 4, when they host the Kansas City Chiefs.
Although New York didn't play well, it still had a chance to beat New England. It had the ball twice in the closing minutes, when it was only down by five points, but it couldn't get into the end zone either time. Zach Wilson's final Hail Mary attempt from the Jets' 46-yard line was batted down on the game's last play.
Here are three takeaways from New York's disappointing Week 3 loss.
Wilson Can't Be the Quarterback to Lead Team to Success
If Rodgers hadn't gotten injured, then Wilson wouldn't be starting at QB amid his third NFL season. And if the Jets hope to still contend for a playoff berth this season, they may need to move on from Wilson and find a better solution at quarterback.
Wilson struggled again on Sunday, going 18-for-36 for 157 yards. The 24-year-old didn't commit any turnovers, but he also didn't account for any touchdowns. It was a lackluster all-around performance. However, head coach Robert Saleh remains committed to Wilson.
"We're still early in the season," Saleh said, per Christian Arnold of the New York Post. "We knew that, even with Aaron at quarterback, we knew that there was going to be some hiccups along the way because of the new offense."
Still, it seems unlikely that offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's system will be successful with Wilson at the helm. He's proven over 25 career games that he's not a long-term fit, so New York may need to move on now and find a stronger option to salvage its season.
The Rest of the Offense Is Being Negatively Impacted
Wilson's poor play has negatively impacted the rest of the offense. There are a lot of playmakers on the Jets, and they're either not getting the ball in their hands enough or aren't being productive enough.
No New York wide receiver had more than 48 yards on Sunday, and Garrett Wilson (five receptions) was the only one with more than three catches. The team also didn't have a passing play longer than 29 yards.
Because the Jets' passing attack isn't a threat, defenses can focus on stopping their running game. That was what happened in Week 3, as the Patriots shut down both Breece Hall (12 carries for 18 yards) and Dalvin Cook (eight carries for 18 yards). New York finished with only 38 total rushing yards on 22 attempts.
The Jets' offense is too one-dimensional at the moment, and it would help their running game if they could move the ball through the air better. So that's something they'll need to consider as they attempt to fix their offense in the upcoming weeks.
The Defense Has Mostly Played Well Enough to Win
New York may be 1-2 to start the season, but its defense (which performed well throughout the 2022 campaign) has mostly played well enough to put the team in positions to win. It allowed only 16 points vs. Buffalo in Week 1 and had another strong showing against New England.
The Jets got big stops when they needed them, including on 11 of the Pats' 19 third-down attempts. New England scored only one touchdown, which came on a 58-yard pass from Mac Jones to Pharaoh Brown early in the second quarter.
Take away that one big play, and it was an even stronger showing for New York. Still, many teams will win a game in which its defense allowed only 13 points. (The other two came on a safety, as Wilson was sacked in the end zone late in the fourth quarter.)
There are some big concerns for the Jets three weeks into the season, but the defense shouldn't be one of them. The unit is performing well and has the potential to continue to be a bright spot in the weeks ahead.