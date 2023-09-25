X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Kenny Pickett Impresses Fans with Strong Play in Win vs. Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders

    Doric SamSeptember 25, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
    Chris Unger/Getty Images

    Pittsburgh Steelers second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett started the season with a pair of lackluster performances, but he put forth an impressive effort to spearhead a 23-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

    Pickett finished with 235 yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-28 passing in the victory. It's the first time in his career that he's thrown multiple touchdowns in a single game.

    Sunday night's outing was a much-needed step in a positive direction for Pickett. The 25-year-old entered the night with a combined three interceptions in his first two games. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada faced scrutiny for his inability to use Pickett in an effective manner.

    However, that changed against Las Vegas. Pickett looked more comfortable than ever, and it paid dividends in a big way as he didn't turn the ball over for the first time this year. His first touchdown came on a 72-yard strike to Calvin Austin III. He connected with tight end Pat Freiermuth in the third quarter for his second score.

    Fans on social media were pleased with what they saw from Pickett in Sunday's win:

    Andrew Fillipponi @ThePoniExpress

    Kenny Pickett is going to be a STAR in this league. Look out NFL.

    Kenny Pickett Impresses Fans with Strong Play in Win vs. Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    KENNY PICKETT FINDS CALVIN AUSTIN FOR THE 72-YARD TD 🚀 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/1kUs80eqRK">pic.twitter.com/1kUs80eqRK</a>

    Andrew Lwowski @Andrew_Lwowski

    First multi-touchdown game for Kenny Pickett as a Steeler. Also first time Steelers offense has cracked 300-yards total offense with Canada. Who-rah

    Jared Kane @JaredWKane

    He knows what he has in Kenny Pickett. <br><br>No one wants to gas him up more than his HC. <br><br>He couldn't be prouder of Kenny Pickett, man. <br><br>Let's keep building. <a href="https://t.co/WuUpkLrkTf">https://t.co/WuUpkLrkTf</a>

    Steelers Depot 7⃣ @Steelersdepot

    Kenny Pickett has now finally thrown two TD passes in one game. Good job. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a>

    Brooke Pryor @bepryor

    With the touchdown to Pat Freiermuth, Kenny Pickett has thrown two TDs in a game for the first time in his career. Last time that happened was Ben Roethlisberger in 2021.

    Jarrett Bailey @JBaileyNFL

    If Kenny Pickett throws another touchdown, Matt Canada will be promoted to Mayor of Pittsburgh.

    Mike Frazer ✝️ @MPFrazer

    KENNY PICKETT FINALLY GETS THE MONKEY OFF HIS BACK! His first career multiple passing touchdown game! Steelers lead the Raiders 23-7! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HereWeGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HereWeGo</a>

    Nick Farabaugh @FarabaughFB

    One of the best drives, if not the best drive of the year. Plays working off one another, PLAY ACTION, Pickett looked great.

    Austin Oravec @austinoravec

    The Matt Canada offense looks a lot better when the guys up front block and Pickett throws the ball where he needs to.<br><br>Exactly what we needed to see tonight.

    😈shawn😈 @SaiyanLune

    MATT CANADA, KENNY PICKETT, BEST DRIVE OF THE SEASON SO FAR. WOW!

    Blitzburgh @Blitz_Burgh

    Pickett finds a wide-open Robinson for a first down. That's game. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a>

    Christopher Carter @CarterCritiques

    VERY GOOD play call Matt Canada. And solid execution by Kenny Pickett. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a>

    PickensBurgh🫡 (Tino) @PickensBurgh

    Matt Canada and Kenny Pickett breakout game?<br><br>Unbelievable. <a href="https://t.co/UoDWAaL2R2">pic.twitter.com/UoDWAaL2R2</a>

    The Steelers totaled 333 yards of offense, as the team finished with 105 rushing yards to support Pickett's strong performance. That type of balance will surely benefit the 2022 No. 20 pick during his sophomore campaign, and it should lead to success for Pittsburgh this season.

    Pickett and the Steelers (2-1) will be going for their third straight win when they take on the Houston Texans (1-2) in Week 4.