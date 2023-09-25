Kenny Pickett Impresses Fans with Strong Play in Win vs. Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett started the season with a pair of lackluster performances, but he put forth an impressive effort to spearhead a 23-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

Pickett finished with 235 yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-28 passing in the victory. It's the first time in his career that he's thrown multiple touchdowns in a single game.

Sunday night's outing was a much-needed step in a positive direction for Pickett. The 25-year-old entered the night with a combined three interceptions in his first two games. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada faced scrutiny for his inability to use Pickett in an effective manner.

However, that changed against Las Vegas. Pickett looked more comfortable than ever, and it paid dividends in a big way as he didn't turn the ball over for the first time this year. His first touchdown came on a 72-yard strike to Calvin Austin III. He connected with tight end Pat Freiermuth in the third quarter for his second score.

Fans on social media were pleased with what they saw from Pickett in Sunday's win:

The Steelers totaled 333 yards of offense, as the team finished with 105 rushing yards to support Pickett's strong performance. That type of balance will surely benefit the 2022 No. 20 pick during his sophomore campaign, and it should lead to success for Pittsburgh this season.