3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 3 Win vs. Titans

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland's defense has gotten off to quite a strong start in its first year under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. And Sunday's performance was its most impressive yet.

Not only did Tennessee score only three points, but it finished with 94 total yards and only six first downs. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 13 of his 25 passes and was sacked five times as the Titans went 2-for-12 on third downs. The Browns didn't force any turnovers, but they also didn't need to because of how dominant they were on that side of the ball.

"I think it's a pretty good glimpse of what we can be," said defensive end Myles Garrett (who collected 3.5 sacks), per The Athletic's Zac Jackson.