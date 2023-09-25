NFL Rumors: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes 'Fine' After Ankle Injury Scare vs. Bears

NFL Rumors: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes 'Fine' After Ankle Injury Scare vs. BearsSeptember 25, 2023
Cooper Neill/Getty Images
Kansas City Chiefs fans can breathe a sigh of relief.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was hobbling in the second half of the Chiefs 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears Sunday and was removed from the game.
This move always appeared to be due to the lopsided score and Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk confirmed that this was true and that Mahomes had not suffered any sort of injury.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.