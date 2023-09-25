NFL Rumors: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes 'Fine' After Ankle Injury Scare vs. Bears

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was hobbling in the second half of the Chiefs 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears Sunday and was removed from the game.

This move always appeared to be due to the lopsided score and Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk confirmed that this was true and that Mahomes had not suffered any sort of injury.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.