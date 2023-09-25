X

    Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Says Red-Zone Offense Must Improve After Loss to Cardinals

    Francisco RosaSeptember 25, 2023

    For the first time in three weeks, the Dallas Cowboys looked vulnerable in their 28-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

    It was the Cowboys' talented offense in particular that struggled throughout the afternoon, not being able to get much going as they scored just one touchdown and were held to three field goals despite being inside the Cardinals' 10-yard line on three separate occasions.

    Coach Mike McCarthy knows they have to do a better job of taking advantage of those types of opportunities.

    "We're not executing obviously the way we'd like to," McCarthy said postgame. "I've got to do a better job. It starts with me. … We need to do a better job in the red zone."

