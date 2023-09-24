Texans' DeMeco Ryans: 'Sky Is the Limit' for C.J. Stroud After Win over Jaguars

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Houston Texans first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans had some high praise for his rookie quarterback on Sunday.

Ryans earned his first win as a head coach Sunday after the Texans defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-17. C.J. Stroud had yet another solid day, going 20-of-30 for 280 yards and two touchdowns while also tallying three rushes for 14 yards and an average of 4.7 yards per carry.

Stroud's had a very strong start to his season as he has 906 yards and four touchdowns through his first three games and is showing exactly why he was taken with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"Sky is the limit for C.J.," Ryans said, per D.J. Bien-Aime of ESPN.com. "He just keeps his head down and keeps working. C.J. is a very humble young man. Everything starts with the quarterback, and we have a good one who's doing really good things. He's improved every week. And that's what I like and admire about C.J. is he's dialed into improvement every week. He's not satisfied. He's been a leader for us as an offensive unit, and it's impressive to see a young man continue to get better each week and lead that group."

Ryans wasn't the only one to praise his quarterback, as tight end Brevin Jordan said "we drafted the right guy" following the victory. Stroud focused his praise on the team around him and how they've made his job easier.

"I have great guys around me," Stroud said, per Bien-Aime. "Nothing I can do without those guys up front battling, the receiver running the right route at the right depth, [offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik] calling the right plays at the right time."