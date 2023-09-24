Chiefs' Andy Reid Passes Cowboys Legend Tom Landry on NFL's All-Time HC Wins List

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid continued to add to his legendary career with Sunday's 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

As ESPN's Adam Schefter noted, the win was Reid's 271st of his career, which moved him past Tom Landry for the fourth-most all-time:

Reid is now looking up at George Halas, who sits in third place with 324 wins. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick picked up his 330th win on Sunday, putting him closer to Don Schula's all-time record of 347.

The win improved the Chiefs to 2-1 this season. Kansas City dominated from start to finish and had a 34-0 lead at halftime, scoring 27 points in the second quarter alone.