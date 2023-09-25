Week 4 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates

1 of 3

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Achane is the clear No. 2 running back on the Dolphins depth chart after Sunday.

The third-round pick out of Texas A&M broke out with four total touchdowns, two on the ground and two through the air, in the blowout victory over the Denver Broncos.

Achane will not have anywhere close to four touchdowns each week moving forward, but his Week 3 performance showcased what his role will be moving forward.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel should use Achane as a spell to Raheem Mostert, who himself scored four times on Sunday.

Achane should not be a one-week wonder because of his potential role. He had 18 carries and also caught all four of his targets in Week 3.

Even though Mostert caught seven passes on Sunday, he is not known as a pass-catching back, and Achane's development should remove the No. 1 running back from the majority of pass-first situations.