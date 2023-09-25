Week 4 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout CandidatesSeptember 25, 2023
Week 4 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates
The 2023 NFL rookie class is starting to make a massive impact on fantasy football rosters.
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane and Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell turned in fantastic Week 3 performances that can parlay into big games in Week 4 and beyond.
Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson could be added to the list of star rookies in fantasy football in the coming weeks.
Johnson holds the edge over D'Onta Foreman on the Bears' depth chart, and he could be in for more carries if the Bears rely more on their younger players to support Justin Fields.
De'Von Achane, RB, Miami
Achane is the clear No. 2 running back on the Dolphins depth chart after Sunday.
The third-round pick out of Texas A&M broke out with four total touchdowns, two on the ground and two through the air, in the blowout victory over the Denver Broncos.
Achane will not have anywhere close to four touchdowns each week moving forward, but his Week 3 performance showcased what his role will be moving forward.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel should use Achane as a spell to Raheem Mostert, who himself scored four times on Sunday.
Achane should not be a one-week wonder because of his potential role. He had 18 carries and also caught all four of his targets in Week 3.
Even though Mostert caught seven passes on Sunday, he is not known as a pass-catching back, and Achane's development should remove the No. 1 running back from the majority of pass-first situations.
Achane should be most valuable in points-per-reception leagues to start, and he could end up as a solid FLEX option if he splits more time in the ground game with Mostert.
Tank Dell, WR, Houston
Dell rapidly turned into one of C.J. Stroud's favorite targets.
The third-round pick from Houston flashed his big-play potential on Sunday with 145 receiving yards and a touchdown.
He had five receptions against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a total that was actually his second-highest of the season. He hauled in seven receptions in Week 2.
Dell should beat out Nico Collins and Robert Woods for targets and receptions in most weeks moving forward.
Stroud has shown a clear connection with his fellow rookie and that should make fantasy football players feel comfortable with adding Dell to their wide receiver depth charts.
Dell has the potential to be a solid No. 2 wide receiver on fantasy rosters by the middle of the season, and he might be there already depending on the status of your squad.
Roschon Johnson, RB, Chicago
The Bears gave us a sneak peek into what their running back workload will look in the future.
Johnson earned the call as Khalil Herbert's backup for Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He ended up with one more rush than the current starter.
Chicago's offense carries a lot of questions entering Week 4, and if Fields can't improve through the air, the Bears may be forced into running the ball more.
Johnson, who was Bijan Robinson's backup at Texas, could pick up the ground load alongside Herbert and even eclipse his backfield partner as the season goes on.
The Bears appear to be in contention for a top-five pick, and if their season continues to trend that way, they would be foolish not to give Johnson and other young players more snaps to see what they have for 2024 and beyond.