Broncos' Garett Bolles 'Tired of Losing' After Dolphins Rout: 'All I've Done Is Lost'

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are the first NFL team since 1966 to allow 70 points a game.

Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles described what that felt like in a single word following Sunday's 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins: "S--t."

"Tired of losing, man," Bolles said, per 9NEWS' Scotty Gange. "I've been here for seven years and all I've done is lost."

The Broncos last made the playoffs during their championship 2015 campaign. Bolles, a 2017 first-round pick, joined two seasons later.

Denver's record fell to 0-3 with Sunday's loss. Of the last 251 NFL teams to start their season with three straight losses, only six have made the playoffs.

After Bolles made at least 14 starts for the Broncos in each of his first five seasons, the team suffered a major loss when the tackle broke his leg in Week 5 of the 2022 campaign. Bolles went on to miss the final 12 games of the season.

After months of recovery, Bolles said going into the 2023 season that he was "hungrier than ever" to win in 2023, per the Denver Post's Parker Gabriel. Despite being limited due to an ankle injury during this week's practice, he was able to play in Sunday's contest.

But he and the rest of the Broncos' offense were unable to overcome defensive struggles Sunday as the Dolphins racked up 726 yards of offense.

Bolles was not the only member of the Broncos' locker room who sounded down after Sunday's loss. The blowout continued a deflating start to the season for the Broncos, who were hoping for a fresh start after a 12-loss clunker of a 2022 season under new head coach Sean Payton.