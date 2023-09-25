Fantasy Football Week 4: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat ProjectionsSeptember 25, 2023
Fantasy Football Week 4: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat Projections
Three weeks into the NFL season, the top performers in fantasy football are quickly becoming apparent.
There are the usuals, such as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, while the entire Miami Dolphins offensive skill players should be on every fantasy manager's radar.
Then there are the waiver wire additions that can prove to be the make-or-break players on any roster.
Ahead of Week 4, find out which two players are worthy of putting in a waiver for, as well as where your fantasy studs rank with this preview.
All stats from FantasyPros unless otherwise stated.
Week 4 Rankings
- Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (9 rec., 145 yds, 2 TDs)
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals (110 yds, TD, 4 rec., 25 yds, TD)
- Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants (110 yds, 2 TDs)
- Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins (350 yds, 3 TDs, 8 rushes, 30 yds, TD)
- Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders (185 yds, TD, 6 rushes, 35 yds, 2 TDs)
- Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers (8 rec. 130 yds, TD)
- Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders (350 yds, 2 TDs)
- Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets (275 yds, 2 TDs)
- DeAndre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders (110 yds, TD, 4 rec., 50 yds)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins (8 rec., 110 yds, 2 TDs)
- Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (95 yds, TD, 7 rec., 45 yds, TD)
- De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (115 yds, TD, 3 rec., 20 yds, TD)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (6 rec., 90 yds, TD)
- Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears vs. Denver Broncos (200 yds, TD, 8 rushes, 65 yds, TD)
- Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts (65 yds, TD, 7 rec., 50 yds, TD)
Waiver Wire Pickup: Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers
There is plenty of reason for Packers fans to love Romeo Doubs, not the least of which is the game-winning touchdown he scored late in the Week 3 victory over the New Orleans Saints. It is not the first time he has found the endzone this season.
In the opener, a 38-20 game over Chicago, he took up residency there, scoring two and contributing significantly to the first victory of the Packers' new era.
He is not a guy that is going to compile a ton of yards but he is developing a level of trust with quarterback Jordan Love in and around the end zone that will provide fantasy managers an opportunity to benefit from touchdowns all season long.
He is not a starter and should be used sparingly. Utilize him in the event of injury, bye week, and/or a bad match-up.
Green Bay Packers @packers
.<a href="https://twitter.com/jordan3love?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jordan3love</a> ➡️ <a href="https://twitter.com/RomeoDoubs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RomeoDoubs</a> 🫶<br><br>TOUCHDOWN! 🙌 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NOvsGB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NOvsGB</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoPackGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoPackGo</a> <br><br>📺: FOX <a href="https://t.co/7THJuT36gQ">pic.twitter.com/7THJuT36gQ</a>
Averaging 11.7 yards per reception, he is a big-play threat and the more he develops that chemistry with Love, the greater the possibility that his role in the offense expands. If that happens, receptions and yards could join the touchdowns, making him a legit WR2 or 3, at least.
Currently rostered in just 41 percent of Yahoo and 28 percent of ESPN leagues, he is easily acquired and as the season progresses, may prove to be a steal.
Even more so if Christian Watson continues to miss time due to the hamstring injury that has kept him out of action for two consecutive weeks.
Waiver Wire Pickup: Jameis Winston, New Orleans
Jameis Winston stepped into Sunday's loss to the Packers and put up a respectable 101 yards and 62.5 completion percentage, with no scores but more importantly, no interceptions.
Saints starter Derek Carr suffered a shoulder injury in the defeat and was taken to the hospital following the game, with reports that the former Las Vegas Raider suffered an AC injury. The timetable is unknown at this point, opening the door for Winston to return to the role of starter for New Orleans.
We are only two seasons removed from Winston tossing 14 TDs to just 3 INTs, with 1170 yards through the air and a QB rating of 102.8. That season was cut short due to injury, though, and the veteran quarterback struggled to regain that form in 2022.
Winston is capable of throwing for 5,000 yards and has put up some big numbers over the course of his career when given the opportunity. How long Carr is out remains to be seen but there is reason to believe Winston could be a spark for a Saints offense that currently ranks 19th in the league.
There are risks, particularly when it comes to interceptions (96 in his nine-year career), but the upside is strong enough that it is worth visiting the waiver wire if an injury has hampered your team at the quarterback position or if your starter is underperforming.
He is rostered in zero percent of Yahoo and ESPN leagues, a stat that is likely to change in the coming weeks. If you are in need of quarterback help, do not wait and risk missing out on adding him to your roster.