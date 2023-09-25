Fantasy Football Week 4: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat Projections

2 of 3

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

There is plenty of reason for Packers fans to love Romeo Doubs, not the least of which is the game-winning touchdown he scored late in the Week 3 victory over the New Orleans Saints. It is not the first time he has found the endzone this season.

In the opener, a 38-20 game over Chicago, he took up residency there, scoring two and contributing significantly to the first victory of the Packers' new era.

He is not a guy that is going to compile a ton of yards but he is developing a level of trust with quarterback Jordan Love in and around the end zone that will provide fantasy managers an opportunity to benefit from touchdowns all season long.

He is not a starter and should be used sparingly. Utilize him in the event of injury, bye week, and/or a bad match-up.

Averaging 11.7 yards per reception, he is a big-play threat and the more he develops that chemistry with Love, the greater the possibility that his role in the offense expands. If that happens, receptions and yards could join the touchdowns, making him a legit WR2 or 3, at least.

Currently rostered in just 41 percent of Yahoo and 28 percent of ESPN leagues, he is easily acquired and as the season progresses, may prove to be a steal.