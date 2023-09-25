X

    Cowboys Defense Roasted by Fans as Dak Prescott Struggles in Loss vs. Cardinals

    Julia StumbaughSeptember 25, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 24: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys hands the ball off during the first quarter of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)
    Mike Christy/Getty Images

    All eyes are on the Dallas Cowboys defense after a late touchdown by the Arizona Cardinals sealed the Cowboys' 28-16 loss Sunday.

    The Cowboys were eight yards away from coming within one point of the Cardinals in the final 10 minutes when Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw an incomplete pass on a third down. Dallas settled for a field goal instead.

    The Cardinals were then able to score another touchdown to extend their lead.

    That late touchdown resulted in fan criticism of the Dallas defense, which former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant called "the best defense in the NFL" last week. Notably, that was before the season-ending injury suffered by star cornerback Trevon Diggs.

    Candice Vaughn @_CanCan400_

    Josh Dobbs and the Cardinals got the first win against…. The Cowboys?!!!! What happened to the defense

    Cody Ballard @codyballardyt

    The Dallas Cowboys are NOT the #1 defense in football. Joshua Dobbs put up 28

    Grey Klopstock @THE_K_L_O_P

    I don't wanna hear nothing about no cowboys defense lol. The CARDINALS just handed them an L

    Cam Yocz ☘️ @camyoppenheimer

    That Diggs injury for the Cowboys might be a lot bigger than we all thought. This game could be an outlier but wow.

    Bryant C. @thatmanbryant

    The offense wasn't really the issue. It wasn't great but it did enough despite the injuries. This defense got lit up by the AZ Cardinals man. Diggs' absence was not that impactful.

    John Barchard @JohnBarchard

    The Cowboys beat the Jets and the Giants and got called "special"/ "greatest defense in league" <br><br>😂😂 I love Sundays

    Alan Hahn @alanhahn

    So did we overestimate the Dallas defense thru two weeks or underestimate just how poor the New York offenses are?

    K E L Z Z @KallMeKelzz

    Never knew how important Trevon Diggs was to Dallas Cowboys run defense smh

    Prescott went 25-of-40 for 249 yards and one touchdown. He also had three carries for 24 yards.

    The Cowboys quarterback, who led the NFL with 15 interceptions last season, recorded his first interception of the season late in the fourth quarter.

    Leah Vann @LVann_Sports

    Statistically, Dak Prescott is fine (other than interceptions last year).<br><br>In high-pressure moments when you really need him to perform, he's not.

    Kevin McGraw 🌵Ŧ 🏴‍☠️ @kevmcgraw5

    Can always count on Dak to throw an interception at the worst possible moment. 🙄🤦🏼‍♂️

    Ticallion Stallion @FreeReggieT

    That Dak interception is unacceptable. He needs to hear about it all week. You can't throw that pass.

    YardsAfterContract @after_yards

    That Dak interception was terrible. He was never open.

    Big Jarv @justjarvon

    Dak Prescott game losing interceptions are BACK

    vino @bandjiro

    i thought Dak was done throwing crucial pics? death, taxes, &amp; Dak Prescott red zone interceptions

    Prescott and the Cowboys will seek redemption next Sunday for a Week 4 contest with the New England Patriots.