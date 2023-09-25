Cowboys Defense Roasted by Fans as Dak Prescott Struggles in Loss vs. Cardinals

Mike Christy/Getty Images

All eyes are on the Dallas Cowboys defense after a late touchdown by the Arizona Cardinals sealed the Cowboys' 28-16 loss Sunday.

The Cowboys were eight yards away from coming within one point of the Cardinals in the final 10 minutes when Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw an incomplete pass on a third down. Dallas settled for a field goal instead.

The Cardinals were then able to score another touchdown to extend their lead.

That late touchdown resulted in fan criticism of the Dallas defense, which former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant called "the best defense in the NFL" last week. Notably, that was before the season-ending injury suffered by star cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Prescott went 25-of-40 for 249 yards and one touchdown. He also had three carries for 24 yards.

The Cowboys quarterback, who led the NFL with 15 interceptions last season, recorded his first interception of the season late in the fourth quarter.