Mike McDaniel: Dolphins Players Supported Not Setting NFL Scoring Record vs. Broncos

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins had a chance to make history in Week 3.

The Dolphins put up an astounding 70 points in their victory over the Denver Broncos, becoming just the fourth team in NFL history to reach 70.

The Dolphins achieved the figure with more than eight minutes in regulation and had a legitimate shot at breaking the all-time record of 72, set in 1966. Despite this, the Dolphins did not shoot for the mark and head coach Mike McDaniel said that the leaders of the team supported that decision.

The Dolphins specifically had the chance to go for a field goal that would have given them 73 points and the record, but instead chose to kneel out the game. McDaniel said going after records is not what the team set out to do and that the team wants "good karma."

When the main topic of discussion following a game is the pursuit of records, it's safe to say it was a good day. The 70-20 victory had the team's offense firing on all cylinders, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa going 23-of-26 for 309 yards and four touchdowns and wide receiver Tyreek Hill having nine catches for 157 yards and a touchdown.

The Dolphins running backs had quite the day as well. Raheem Mostert rushed for 82 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries while adding seven catches for 60 yards and a touchdown. Not to be outdone, rookie running back De'Von Achane had 18 carries for 203 yards and two touchdowns while adding four catches for 30 yards and two touchdowns.

This explosion catapulted the Dolphins to 3-0 on the season and the team looks like a true contender to reach the Super Bowl. Not all wins come as easy as Sunday's, and Week 4 should live up to that billing.